Ted Pitts stepping down as head of S.C. Chamber of Commerce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President and CEO Ted Pitts is leaving the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The chamber announced that Pitts will step down near the end of the year to become president and CEO of Wilson Kibler.

Wilson Kibler is a South Carolina based commercial real estate firm.

"I have loved my time at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and our work to improve the state's business climate and connect businesses from across the state has been extremely rewarding," Pitts said in a news release issued Tuesday morning. "I want to thank the Chamber chairs and board members who have always been supportive of me and our work over the years. What has made the SC Chamber's work so great is the people I have gotten to work with, including the state's business leaders, pro-business policymakers and our dedicated staff."

Pitts also said he was honored that Jeremy Wilson had the confidence in him to lead the company.

"When I left Wilson Kibler Commercial Real Estate ten years ago to go to work for Governor Haley, I always hoped I would return – this is an opportunity of a lifetime," Pitts said.