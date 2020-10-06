 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ted Pitts stepping down as head of S.C. Chamber of Commerce
0 comments

Ted Pitts stepping down as head of S.C. Chamber of Commerce

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. —  President and CEO Ted Pitts is leaving the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity of a lifetime. 

The chamber announced that Pitts will step down near the end of the year to become president and CEO of Wilson Kibler. 

Wilson Kibler is a South Carolina based commercial real estate firm. 

"I have loved my time at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and our work to improve the state's business climate and connect businesses from across the state has been extremely rewarding," Pitts said in a news release issued Tuesday morning. "I want to thank the Chamber chairs and board members who have always been supportive of me and our work over the years. What has made the SC Chamber's work so great is the people I have gotten to work with, including the state's business leaders, pro-business policymakers and our dedicated staff." 

Pitts also said he was honored that Jeremy Wilson had the confidence in him to lead the company. 

"When I left Wilson Kibler Commercial Real Estate ten years ago to go to work for Governor Haley, I always hoped I would return – this is an opportunity of a lifetime," Pitts said. 

He previously worked as a partner at the firm prior to moving into the governor's office. 

Pitts has served as president and CEO at the Chamber since January of 2015. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats
Local News

Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.

+3
Parks named new Marion Police Chief
Local News

Parks named new Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert