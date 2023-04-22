FLORENCE, S.C. — The TEDxEvansStreet event will be live again this year after going virtual because of COVID in 2020. Speakers from as far away as Los Angeles have been selected to present at the event, set for Thursday at the Waters Building in downtown Florence starting at 9 a.m.

The event, titled “Polarity,” will present speakers with diversity in ages, races, backgrounds, and experiences, all with one thing in common — daring to think about and do something out of the box for thought leadership.

“It’s inspiring and exciting to see the number of applications to speak that we received this year,” said Tonita Perry, license holder and organizer of the event. “We have a group of young and seasoned, black and white, businesspeople, and students, local and from out of state, all who have an interesting take on old ideas that establish themselves as thought leaders.”

The event will feature approximately nine diverse speakers, with points of view based on an array of subject areas rooted in the theme of “Polarity.”

The Oxford Dictionary defines polarity as being “the state of having two opposite or contradictory tendencies, opinions, or aspects.” Things that appear as opposites are in fact only two extremes of the same thing. The speakers are as follows: Emily Ammirati, Florence; Alicia Barksdale, Savannah, Ga.; Bryan Braddock, Florence; Eman Chaudhry, Florence; Lulu Friesdat, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Toyinda Smith, Charlotte, N.C.; Rebecca McNeill, Apex, N.C.; Nana Ponceleon, Stevenson Ranch, Calif., and Renee Wilson of Fayetteville, N.C.

Speakers will reach a vast audience on the web. In addition to posting talks on TEDxEvansStreet website and YouTube channel, TED will select some TEDx talks to be released online and most are viewed by at least 100,000 people, and some by several million. Indeed, in aggregate, TED Talks have been viewed more than 100 million times worldwide. This exposure has transformed the careers of many TEDx presenters and performers, either by introducing them to larger audiences or recasting them as thought leaders.

Past notable speakers at TEDxEvansStreet were former Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela and former City Administrator Drew Griffin, former Lake City Mayor Loveth Anderson, attorney and former S.C. gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis, and former Florence Morning News Editor Don Kausler Jr.

Those interested in attending can register at www.tedxevansstreet.org, with the first 25 people receiving a complimentary registration using the code COMP2023. Only 100 participants can attend.

For more information about TEDxEvansStreet, visit www.tedxevansstreet.org. Also, like on Facebook, www.facebook.com/tedxevansstreet and follow on Twitter, www.twitter.com/TEDxEvansStreet and www.instagram.com/tedxevansstreet.