Ten Quilts of Valor are presented to members of Central UMC

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ten members of Central United Methodist Church were wrapped in Quilts of Valor on Wednesday night as a way to say thank you for your service.

The quilts reflect the nation's patriotic colors. They often showcase a traditional pattern but these quilts are most remembered for the combat veterans they honor.

Veterans across the nation have been receiving the gifts from quilters since the program began in 2003. They are presented to veterans who fought for the nation in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm/Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and other conflicts around the world.

Quilts of Valor recipients were Bill Almers, U.S. Air Force.1960-1963; Tom Barnett, U.S. Army, 1972-1975; Chris Benjamin, U.S. Marine Corps, 1989-1993 and S.C. National guard, 1995-2017; Kennedy Breeden, U.S. Air Force, 1973-1978; Kenneth Goss, U.S. Air Force, 1985-2009; Rob Hinson, U.S. Army, 1996-present; Webb Jones, U.S. Army, 1975-1978; Ron Jordan, U.S. Navy, 1974-1977; Bob Morgan, U.S. Marine Corps. 1974-1994; and Ashton Odom, U.S. Navy, 1984-1991.

The quilts presented Wednesday night were quilted by a group from Swamp Fox Quilters. Lauri Winborn and Timi Bronson brought the idea of making the quilts to the Swamp Fox Quilters. Both of their husbands were in the military.

Winborn said they now have about 30 quilters from the 80 members of Swamp Fox Quilters who work on the quilts.

Winborn said the 10 church members were nominated by Central’s membership committee. She said this is the third year of presenting quilts to church members.

They started making Quilts of Valor in 2020 and have made 130 quilts. She said it takes about a week of working on a quilt to complete. It is a group effort.

Retired Col. Wayne Jackson was master of ceremonies for the presentation.

Jackson said since 2003, The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded more than 300,000 quilts across the United States.

“I have mine and it is one of my most coveted possessions in my home, I can tell you that,” Jackson said. “Each one of these quilts is unique.”

He said the mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover all returning service members and veterans touched by war in comforting and healing Quilts of Valor to show appreciation and gratitude for their service.

Webb Jones, one of the veterans who received a Quilt of Valor, said, “It is a just a blessing to after all these years to have people thank you for service that you are willing and grateful to give at the time that just felt like a normal part of being a citizen of the United States that I was happy to do at the time and was great for me. I enjoyed serving my country.”

He said he will use the quilt from now on to wrap up in.