Ten-year old author writes book

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jaiden Bostic of Florence is only 10 years old, but he has already written a children's book.

Jaiden sponsored a Royal Reading event for children and their families Sunday in the Yellow Jacket Room of the McClenaghan Building.

Jaiden is the son of Nicholas and Mia Bostic and the grandson of Josiellia Williams and Barry McWhite.

He said his little sister was the inspiration for his book, “The Prince and the Butterfly.” He said his book focuses on the power of friendship and demonstrates how friendship comes into your life in the most unexpected ways.

“Friendship is a key thing we all should have,” Jaiden said. “Especially in times like today. I want people to know that this is my book and if I wrote a book at 10 years old, you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

He said his greatest story ideas have come while in the shower and during long car rides. “I am amazed to see so many people come for the book signing. I wasn’t expecting it to be this big,” he said. “It all started with an idea.”

Ethan Johnson, an 11 year old at the book signing, said Jaiden inspired him to write a book.

“This book inspires me to be creative and share my story,” Ethan said. “There is a lot of creativity that comes with writing a book and I like that.”

Josiellia Williams, Jaiden's grandmother, said she wasn’t surprised that Jaiden wrote a children’s book.

“He is a very mature 10-year-old,” she said. “He has an old soul. We are so proud of him and look forward to the things he will accomplish in the future.”

Jaiden said "The Prince and the Butterfly" is the first of a series of books. He said he is not sure when the second book will be completed, but he said to be on the lookout and to remember his name.

Children at the event received free books sponsored by Mom’s on a Mission, Emma Green aka The Godmother, FSD1 Retired Educators: Dorothy Ellerbe, Dr. Irene Singletary, and the J Williams Group. The event was hosted by Florence District One Adult Education.

