Teresa Myers Ervin elated to be elected mayor of Florence
Teresa Myers Ervin elated to be elected mayor of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — As the next mayor of Florence, Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin is the first female and first African American elected to the position. 

Myers Ervin received 10,052 votes or 52.43% of the total votes cast to defeat Republican Bryan Braddock. Braddock received 9,093 votes or 47.42% of the votes cast.

“I cannot be more elated to represent the city of Florence," Myers Ervin said. "We have so much potential, and I am ready to get to work to continue moving Florence forward. I assure the citizens of Florence that I do not take this task lightly and am ready to get to work.”

When she announced her campaign, Myers Ervin said she was not concerned with the first female and first Black distinctions. 

“My belief is that whatever you can do, you do it,” she said. “You should not ever be limited regardless to what your gender, your race, anything. All these things should not be a factor. Your abilities should be a factor.”

She will be the 23rd different person to serve as mayor of Florence. 

Braddock described watching the results come in as like watching a bad South Carolina Gamecocks football game. 

He explained that things started off well.

The initial released results showed Braddock with a lead of around 1,000 votes.

But then as more absentee ballots and precincts came in, those results changed. 

He said he was sad about the outcome of the race but pointed to the positives of a high voter turnout and a clean campaign between him and Myers Ervin. 

Braddock also said he was considering running for the city council seat to be vacated by Frank "Buddy" Brand II when he moves to the Florence County Council. 

Myers Ervin currently represents Council District 1, so a special election will be called to fill her seat when she takes office as mayor. 

The district is heavily African American and Democratic, thus, the city council probably will be a majority of Black Democrats after the special election. 

2020 ELECTION

Lindsey Graham romps to fourth term in U.S. Senate. PAGE A3

T.J. Joye is the new sheriff in Florence County. PAGE A4

Penny sales tax passes easily. PAGE A5

Trump-Biden race for president too close to call. PAGE 6A

