Teresa Myers Ervin elected to South Carolina mayor's association board

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin has gotten another leadership position.
The city of Florence announced that Myers Ervin has been elected to a three-year term on the board of directors for the South Carolina Association of Mayors.
The association provides opportunities for South Carolina mayors to more fully engage in advocating for issues that affect cities and towns, to network, share ideas and best practices with other mayors and to take part in educational activities.
Myers Ervin was elected Florence's mayor in 2020.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.