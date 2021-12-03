 Skip to main content
Teresa Myers Ervin elected to South Carolina mayor's association board
Teresa Myers Ervin

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin speaks at a city council meeting in September. 

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin has gotten another leadership position. 

The city of Florence announced that Myers Ervin has been elected to a three-year term on the board of directors for the South Carolina Association of Mayors. 

The association provides opportunities for South Carolina mayors to more fully engage in advocating for issues that affect cities and towns, to network, share ideas and best practices with other mayors and to take part in educational activities.

Myers Ervin was elected Florence's mayor in 2020. 

