Teresa Myers Ervin, Housing Authority of Florence locked at impasse over current Housing Authority headquarters

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Housing Authority of Florence and Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin are at an impasse over the soon-to-be-former housing authority headquarters on East Pine Street.
Housing Authority of Florence Executive Director Clamentine Elmore told the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon that the authority needs a letter from Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin that will allow the authority to be able to develop its former headquarters into low-income housing or single-family homes.
The Housing Authority of Florence serves approximately 1,500 families. The authority offers low-income families, seniors and veterans the opportunity to rent an affordable residence, whether apartments or single-family homes.
The authority purchased the former Bi-Lo building on West Palmetto Street in June 2019 for $1.6 million. Elmore told the council Monday that renovations to the building are almost complete and the authority's staff would be moving into the building in approximately two weeks.
But, Myers Ervin said Monday that she would not be writing a letter until the authority could present her with definitive plans for the property.
Another sticking point for her could be that the new authority headquarters is located outside of the city limits, whereas the current authority headquarters are near the city's downtown.
A third issue for the city could be that it was not notified of the headquarters move until a staff member found out and arranged a meeting with the authority's leadership team despite the city's focus on redeveloping the area.
However, Elmore said that she could not provide additional plans without first having the letter due to the regulations of the federal Housing and Urban Development agency.
Myers Ervin disputed this, saying that the housing authority had already issued a request for proposal for three properties, including the East Pine Street building.
Elmore also provided evidence of the steps that the authority was taking to alleviate the city's concerns over the move.
She said that the authority was planning to keep its community managers in place at their offices on the properties they serve and that the authority had also secured bus passes and a bus stop for residents who need to visit the new headquarters. Elmore also said that the most visitors to the headquarters were people seeking assistance and that the authority had updated its website to facilitate service that way.
Myers Ervin is the second Florence mayor to as yet refuse to author such a letter.
Scotty Davis, the deputy city manager, told the city council that former Mayor Stephen Wukela also refused to write such a letter. Davis said Wukela said that he did not agree with the relocation because it moved the administrative offices from a cluster of nonprofits serving similar populations in the East Pine Street area.