Teresa Myers Ervin, Housing Authority of Florence locked at impasse over current Housing Authority headquarters

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A third issue for the city could be that it was not notified of the headquarters move until a staff member found out and arranged a meeting with the authority's leadership team despite the city's focus on redeveloping the area.

However, Elmore said that she could not provide additional plans without first having the letter due to the regulations of the federal Housing and Urban Development agency.

Myers Ervin disputed this, saying that the housing authority had already issued a request for proposal for three properties, including the East Pine Street building.

Elmore also provided evidence of the steps that the authority was taking to alleviate the city's concerns over the move.

She said that the authority was planning to keep its community managers in place at their offices on the properties they serve and that the authority had also secured bus passes and a bus stop for residents who need to visit the new headquarters. Elmore also said that the most visitors to the headquarters were people seeking assistance and that the authority had updated its website to facilitate service that way.

Myers Ervin is the second Florence mayor to as yet refuse to author such a letter.