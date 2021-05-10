Teresa Myers Ervin, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes clash over Florence City Council committee appointments

Barnes immediately questioned the appointments, asking why she was not appointed to the committee. She cited that her brother, Florence County Councilman Al Bradley, was the chair of the county council’s delegation and that he had asked for her to be on the committee specifically.

Myers Ervin said later during the discussion that she had previously served on a similar committee and would like to continue to do so, that Gibson-Hye Moore had asked to be on the committee and that Schofield would be a good addition because his father was on the county council before he died last year. She also added that Schofield was a member of the minority party on the city council, the Republicans, and that the county council currently has a six to three Republican majority.

Barnes said she had communicated with Myers Ervin about being appointed to the conference committee prior to the meeting.

Myers Ervin disputed this. She alleged that Barnes had only said that her brother had asked her about the status of the city’s appointments and did not ask to be placed on the committee.

Barnes and Jebaily also alleged that Myers Ervin had not contacted either about her plans to appoint members of council to the committee, essentially doing exactly what she had told Barnes not to do one action item ago.