Teresa Myers Ervin, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes clash over Florence City Council committee appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication.
The discussion started when Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as a result of a recently held council retreat.
She made a motion to create a community development committee chaired by herself, as she was already working in the area; a business development committee chaired by Jebaily; and a marketing and public relations committee chaired by Councilman Chaquez McCall. She added that the chairs would then come back in June to select council members.
Myers Ervin first said that the council already had an ad hoc community development committee.
Jebaily said that the ad hoc committees are essentially stopped after each election and that they have to be recreated.
“The purpose of that retreat was to get this council into the business of working together, being honest and communicating ahead of time,” Myers Ervin said. “With this, whatever the will of council [is], but I do believe that one of things that should have taken place was this council communicating before we got up here for a report.”
She later added that Barnes had not spoken to her about Barnes’s plans for the report to the committee on the council, a “poor reflection” upon what they learned at the retreat.
Myers Ervin alleged that Barnes did not inform her that she planned to make a motion to create the committees or to name their chairs. Myers Ervin said she thought the report would be to report that it was recommended at a city council retreat to create the committees.
She said she had called Barnes last week to discuss the meeting agenda, that Barnes did not answer her call and did not return a voicemail left for her.
Barnes said she did not know that she had to call Myers Ervin and that she felt that she had already discussed the plans with Myers Ervin at the retreat.
Myers Ervin said that Barnes did not have to call her but said that it would have been a courtesy for her to do so. Myers Ervin also alleged that Barnes had not communicated with her.
The council eventually voted unanimously to create the committees with the chairs.
The discussion between the two continued with the next action item: the city appointments to a conference committee between the city and Florence County geared toward improving relations between the two entities.
Myers Ervin informed the council that she would be appointing herself, Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Councilman William Schofield to the conference committee.
Barnes immediately questioned the appointments, asking why she was not appointed to the committee. She cited that her brother, Florence County Councilman Al Bradley, was the chair of the county council’s delegation and that he had asked for her to be on the committee specifically.
Myers Ervin said later during the discussion that she had previously served on a similar committee and would like to continue to do so, that Gibson-Hye Moore had asked to be on the committee and that Schofield would be a good addition because his father was on the county council before he died last year. She also added that Schofield was a member of the minority party on the city council, the Republicans, and that the county council currently has a six to three Republican majority.
Barnes said she had communicated with Myers Ervin about being appointed to the conference committee prior to the meeting.
Myers Ervin disputed this. She alleged that Barnes had only said that her brother had asked her about the status of the city’s appointments and did not ask to be placed on the committee.
Barnes and Jebaily also alleged that Myers Ervin had not contacted either about her plans to appoint members of council to the committee, essentially doing exactly what she had told Barnes not to do one action item ago.
Myers Ervin said there was a difference between the two situations: the committees and chairs required action by the council and that the conference committee appointments were to be made by the mayor and that previous mayors had not discussed these appointments with the whole council and that it was not council practice to talk to each other about their own committee appointments.