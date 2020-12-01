 Skip to main content
Teresa Myers Ervin, Waymon Mumford light city-county tree
top story

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence and Florence County came together Tuesday evening for the 27th consecutive year to light the city-county Christmas tree on the grounds of the Florence County Complex.

Newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Florence County Councilman Waymon Mumford both spoke of a desire and a hope that the city and county can continue to work well together in the future.

Myers Ervin also said she wanted the tree to be a light of hope for health care workers as they continue to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myers Ervin said the holiday season was the season that magnifies love and that love should be an action verb.

Mumford said 2020 has been a year like none have ever seen before. He ended his speech by saying, "Merry Christmas." 

