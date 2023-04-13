FLORENCE, S.C. — Terrell Fleming, current Lake City Early College High School principal, will start as Johnsonville High School’s new principal on July 1.

Fleming said he applied for the job because he has been with Florence School District Three for nine years and wanted a change. He will be the first African American principal at the school, he said.

“That’s exciting, but at the same time I just look forward to serving the community, students and staff,” Fleming said. “I’m ready to work, ready to meet the people and serve them.”

Before becoming the principal of Lake City High School, Fleming was the principal of Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High School. Before that, he was the assistant principal of Main Street Elementary.

Earlier in his career, Fleming was a teacher and head varsity football coach at Lake City High School.

Current Florence School District Five Superintendent Allana Prosser got Fleming his start in school administration back when Prosser used to work for Florence School District Three, he said.

Fleming graduated from East Clarendon High School in 2002, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Clemson University in 2006.

He also has a master of sports science degree in sports management from the United Sports Academy and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership in principalship from Arkansas State University.