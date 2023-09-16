DARLINGTON, S.C. — Even though the 5K honoring fallen city of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was postponed, it still received record support in its fifth year.

The race, which is held annually at the Darlington Raceway, was originally planned for Aug. 31 to be tied into the Labor Day Weekend NASCAR races but was delayed to last Saturday due to Hurricane Idalia. Carraway’s widow, Allison, said the race is a highlight of her year and she is always grateful for the community’s “nonstop” support.

“Just a little note, today would have been my 34th wedding anniversary,” she said.

Carraway said she could not let her husband’s legacy be forgotten after he was shot and killed in October 2018, which is why she founded the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation to “carry on his selfless service to the community.” The proceeds of the race went to the foundation.

It was Darlington Raceway’s president, Kerry Tharp, who originally suggested the annual 5K to help honor and continue Terrence Carraway’s legacy. Tharp said he did not know the sergeant personally, but after his death heard about the impact he had on Florence and Darlington.

“He was just a fine man and a fine community servant,” Tharp said. “We just thought, ‘Hey, there’s got to be a way for us to honor his legacy and create something that can sustain over time.’”

Only around 50 to 60 people attended that first 5K, but this year, pre-registrations soared over 250 ahead of Saturday’s race. So many more people registered the day-of that the race started several minutes late.

“All of the proceeds today will go toward a memorial that we’re building here in Darlington, the South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial, in honor of Terrence,” Allison Carraway said. “It will display all of the law enforcement officers and canines that were killed in the line of duty in South Carolina.”

Cam Watson, on behalf of WoodmenLife, donated an additional $5,000 to the memorial. He presented the check at Saturday’s race.

“I found out about the memorial being built, and I reached out to her to see if we could donate a flagpole, and that phone call ended up lasting probably about an hour and a half,” Watson said. “I spoke with Allison, but I got to know Terrence through that phone call and the many things he’s done.”

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler was at Saturday’s race and said he makes a point to come out each year.

“I just think it's great to have this event out here to celebrate him and all that he did in his career,” Heidler said.

The weather was perfect for the race, which started a few minutes after 8 a.m. The sky was clear, and the chill morning air quickly warmed.

The main event was the 5K, which took runners around turns one and two of the racetrack, out of the west tunnel, behind the Wallace Grandstand, to the fanzone and back onto the track through the main tunnel to finish out.

Thomas Schnibben won first overall with a time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds, which is an average of a 5 minute 47 second mile. He said it was his second time running the race.

“Just a really beautiful day, just love what this organization does,” Schnibben said. “It's something great to come out of that tragedy that just really hit the community hard, and I just really appreciate what they do for us and what Darlington was willing to do here in the racetrack.”

Shawn Hendrix placed first among women with a time of 23 minutes and 50 seconds. She placed 14 overall.

For those who wanted to go at their own pace, there was the Hot Lap Fun Run, which was not timed and took runners and walkers around the Darlington Raceway track.

The event was sponsored by Brown’s RV Superstore.