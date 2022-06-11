Terrence F. Carraway Foundation's inaugural Taste of Blue event a success

FLORENCE, S.C. — The inaugural Taste of Blue event drew people to the Florence City Center Market on Saturday to honor the late Terrence Carraway.

Local businesses, area churches, and chefs were at the market cheerfully serving bite-sized appetizers to the community. The event was held by the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.

The atmosphere was one of love, unity, and fellowship. Many of those attending were people whose lives were touched by Carraway, a Florence police officer who was shot and killed in October 2018.

Christopher Cain, a native of Darlington, said Terrence Carraway’s impact on his life was significant.

“This event is very special to me because he was my uncle,” Cain said. “His legacy is all about getting everyone together and having unity. That is why today is important because everyone is coming together through food and fellowship.”

“My uncle meant everything to me,” Cain said. “I lost my father at an early age and my uncle was there for me at my father’s funeral. He stepped up and was a good uncle to me. I still miss him and can’t believe what happened. Life must go on and my uncle wouldn’t have it any other way. He would sacrifice his life over and over again if he could.”

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the event was a way to carry on his tradition.

“Today is a beautiful day because Terrence Carraway gave so much to the community,” Myers said. “Today is the day we honor him, but most importantly carry on his tradition so we will always remember the good things he has done for all of us.”

Allison Carraway, the wife of Terrence Carraway, was busy making sure everything was just right.

“This has turned out to be a successful event,” Carraway said. “This is exactly what my husband would have wanted.”

Margaret Hudson, a Darlington native, said Terrence Carraway went to church with her.

“Terrence was a member of my church,” Hudson said. “He was an awesome young man. He was very friendly and kind. I am here today because I want to support his family and keep his memory alive. He will always be special to us and will remain in our hearts forever.”

Kim Nelson, captain of Darlington Police Department, said the department came to show support to the Carraway family and to help keep his memory alive. She said it was important to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public.

Brittany Erin Gainey, a native of Hartsville who was a vendor at the event, said she came to support the family and hopes the legacy of Terrence Carraway lives on forever.

“I went to school with his son Rashad and his dad was always an amazing man,” Gainey said. “I hope his legacy lives on. His life was taken too soon.”

