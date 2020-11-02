 Skip to main content
Terrence F. Carraway's family grateful for gifts to foundation
Terrence F. Carraway's family grateful for gifts to foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. – The family of the late Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department visited several businesses to extend gratitude for their participation on the second anniversary of the Oct. 3, 2018, Vintage Place active shooting incident.

Sgt. Carraway’s widow Allison Carraway stated that these particular businesses did not hesitate when she made special requests to them.

“My goal was to ensure that the footprint Terrence left on this community never be forgotten,” she said. “Terrence gave his heart and soul and I must ensure that his legacy not fall by the wayside.”

Terrence Carraway and Farrah Turner, an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, died after they and other law enforcement officers were shot in an ambush.

Members of the foundation prepared special gift baskets of Carraway memorabilia for Steve Glowe, the owner of Evening Shade, and Sandra Hanley of Jumping J’s restaurant as well as other people and businesses they plan to surprise.

Sgt. Carraway’s son, Terrence Rashad, designed all graphics for the TFC Foundation, and when the conception and purpose was presented to Glowe, he was hyped and ready to work on designing vehicle wraps for each of the family’s trucks.

Allison Carraway explained that she had difficulty going into certain places her husband frequented because it is emotionally straining. One of which was Jumping J’s Restaurant. She said she approaches “healing” at her own pace.

“There’s no timeline or order in grief healing,” she said.

She visited Jumping J’s to request that its newly named drink the “Carraway” be given out as a complimentary drink on Oct. 3, 2020 and the TFC Foundation would pay for the drinks sold. Because the owners were not available, she left her information with the staff. Hanley called and said she would not only do that she would sell the “Carraway” the entire month of October. The proceeds from the sales would go to the TFC Foundation.

“I was elated and so grateful!” Allison said.

In remembrance of Sgt Carraway, the TFC Foundation produced a seven-part series of videos entitled “Reflections of a Hero: The Life and Legacy of Sgt. Terrence Carraway.”

“We thought of this idea at the last minute and sent requests to video a memory of their personal relationship with Terrence,” Allison said. “We had less than two weeks to compile the videos in order to air them on the website, Facebook and other media outlets. It was slow going at first, and I thought we wouldn’t be able to post anything, but the week before air date the videos started pouring in.”

The Carraways established the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to continue to keep Sgt. Carraway’s legacy alive by engaging service, stewardship to the community and first responders. Allison Carraway has been working on one major project, the Sgt. Terrence Carraway S.C. Officers’ Memorial located on the corner of Main Street and D Avenue in Darlington, Carraway’s hometown.

To donate to the foundation and stay up to date on information, visit thetfcfoundation.com.

