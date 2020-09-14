Terry Alexander: Make Black Lives Matter by voting

FLORENCE, S.C. — S.C. Rep. Terry Alexander had a challenge Monday morning for those attending the official event marking the completion of a Black Lives Matter mural on Barnes Street.

Alexander, a Democrat representing House District 59 in the South Carolina General Assembly, told those attending to make Black Lives Matter by voting.

"It's important that we stand strong and, more importantly, we show the people of the city why our lives matter," Alexander said. "It matters because we are a part of the process. I challenge all of my sisters and brothers here, listening and reading, I challenge you to make your life matter. First of all by voting."

If people have concerns about how things are going in the city, county or state, Alexander said, they need to challenge the people in those positions and those who make the laws for the position.

"If you really want to matter and to let them know that your life matters, let them know by showing that your vote matters as much," Alexander said. "Your vote matters as much. Don't take it lightly."

Alexander asked those attending not to take the mural lightly, because it was a serious matter. He said the mural told the story of people, some of whom gave their lives to the country.