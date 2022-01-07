Terry Alexander named National Black Caucus of State Legislators regional legislator of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Terry Alexander has been named the David Holmes Regional Legislator of the Year.

Alexander, a Democrat representing House District 59. received the award at the 45th annual legislative conference of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 2.

“It has been quite an honor to be recognized by my most distinguished colleagues in this national political arena,” Alexander said in a media advisory announcing the award. “I am grateful to have my name listed beside so many others in NBCSL who fight the good fight of faith, justice and equality every day across this country.”

Billy Mitchell, president of the caucus, said the caucus was honored to present the award to Alexander.

“His leadership and hard work on behalf of his constituents prove that he is deserving of this distinguished honor,” Mitchell said. “We look forward to Rep. Alexander’s continued work in the South Carolina legislature and beyond.”

The award recognizes the outstanding legislative achievements and contributions made by a current member of the caucus. It is named for David S. Holmes Jr., who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1969 to 1974 and in the Michigan Senate from 1974 until his death in 1994.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.