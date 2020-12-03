The 35th annual McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting held Thursday night

FLORENCE, S.C. — The 35th annual McLeod Hospice tree- lighting ceremony was not only a time of remembrance of loved ones but it also was an annual fundraising event that sustains the McLeod Hospice program for the coming year.
“A Light for Someone You Love” tree-lighting ceremony took place in the parking lot near the Cancer Treatment and Research Center at the McLeod Regional Medical Center on Thursday evening. Due to COVID, some participants stayed in their cars and listened to the speeches on the radio.
During the ceremony, the family of Eranda Smith Everett lit the trees and Gracie Myers performed.
Everett was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1998. Everett entered Hospice House on Jan. 13, 2019. She died about a week later on Jan. 19.
Her daughter Chappell Hughes spoke on behalf of Everette’s family at the tree lighting. Hughes is one of four children. Her siblings are Mary Glenn Eldridge, Denny Schofield and Sebrell Smith.
“It’s an honor for my family to be invited by the McLeod Foundation on behalf of the McLeod Hospice House to light the trees this Christmas,” she said. “We have quite a large family and certainly none of us are new to all that McLeod is and does. My grandfather, Dr. George Smith, was chief of staff at the hospital in the late '50s and early '60s and my grandmother June Smith volunteered more than 10,000 hours in the many years after his death. In fact, I would say that if you were born at McLeod anytime from 1985 to 2010 you probably wore a little cap on your head knitted by my grandmother.”
She said her mother had a 20-year battle with cancer.
“When she was diagnosed, without treatment, she would have had only months to live,” Hughes said. “But my mom, even though she would happily go to Jesus if it was her time, wasn’t about to just lie down and not fight if there was an opportunity and reason to fight. So she did. And she got to see her children graduate high school, college, get married and have quite a few grandbabies. And she ministered to so many people who were in the midst of their own suffering throughout those years. She knew Jesus let her live so that she could love.
“We will forever be thankful for the experience we had with hospice. And of course McLeod itself will always be a part of our family. We are living in a world filled with uncertainty, but our mother lived with a settled soul so she could face the future without fear. This holiday season, it’s our family’s prayer that you will also be able to live with a settled soul, without fear, and with an eternal hope.”
“For more than 35 years, McLeod Hospice has cared for patients and families in the region by providing them with compassion, comfort and dignity at a critical time in their lives. We have been honored over the years to help families remember their loved ones with our tree lighting ceremony, ‘A Light for Someone You Love,’” said Joan Pavy, administrator at McLeod Hospice. “Each year, the lighting of the trees remind us of those patients we have touched and how they in turn have touched our lives. On behalf of McLeod Hospice, we thank all those who are participating in our program this evening and the many donors who have contributed to make this event possible by sponsoring a tree or purchasing a light in honor or memory of their loved ones.”
“The quality of the McLeod Hospice program does not rest with any one individual, “Pavy said. “Our quality in part is due to generous donations that have been made this ceremony, A Light for Someone You Love. Thank you to everyone who is committed to the compassionate care McLeod Hospice provides to our community.
“The Spirit of Hospice award is given each year to a person or group who have gone the extra mile to support our patients and families. This year, the award is being presented to the McLeod HeartReach team,” Pavy said. “While the primary and important role of this team is to save lives, they also have another role, as part of the Hospice team. Most every day and sometimes multiple times during the day the HeartReach team transports patients from McLeod Regional Medical Center to the McLeod Hospice House.
“This may seem like routine work, but my eyes were opened when this team brought my own mother to the Hospice House. Kindly, gently and compassionately they move patients as many of them begin their final journey. I commend the team for caring deeply for our Hospice patients and their families.”
“We are very excited to celebrate our 35th Annual McLeod Hospice tree-lighting ceremony,” said Elizabeth Jones, development officer with the McLeod Foundation. “This event gives families an opportunity to remember their loved ones during the holiday season and thanks to the support of our donors, McLeod Hospice continues to provide patients and their families peace, comfort and hope while delivering excellent care. This year, we have also had more trees than ever before sponsored by individuals and organizations in our community who have been personally touched by McLeod Hospice making this our most successful tree lighting to date.”
McLeod Hospice provides compassionate care to patients and families living with a terminal illness.
"The Light for Someone You Love" program is sponsored by the McLeod Health Foundation to directly fund items needed for the McLeod Hospice House, to help patients remain comfortable in their homes, provide bereavement care for families being served as well as others in the community, and to offer a grief camp for children, Camp Jessie's Kids.
McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.
While the lighted trees will brighten the community this season, the gifts they represent will help bring the light of hope to McLeod Hospice patients and their families, said a McLeod announcement.
