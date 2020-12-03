The 35th annual McLeod Hospice Tree Lighting held Thursday night

She said her mother had a 20-year battle with cancer.

“When she was diagnosed, without treatment, she would have had only months to live,” Hughes said. “But my mom, even though she would happily go to Jesus if it was her time, wasn’t about to just lie down and not fight if there was an opportunity and reason to fight. So she did. And she got to see her children graduate high school, college, get married and have quite a few grandbabies. And she ministered to so many people who were in the midst of their own suffering throughout those years. She knew Jesus let her live so that she could love.

“We will forever be thankful for the experience we had with hospice. And of course McLeod itself will always be a part of our family. We are living in a world filled with uncertainty, but our mother lived with a settled soul so she could face the future without fear. This holiday season, it’s our family’s prayer that you will also be able to live with a settled soul, without fear, and with an eternal hope.”