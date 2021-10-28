The annual SC Pecan Music and Food Festival offers fun for the entire family

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 17th annual S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival will take place on Saturday in downtown Florence. The one-day outdoor event is free to the public. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. on the Main Stage.

Historic downtown Florence streets will be lined with food and craft vendors, with a diverse array of music and entertainment across eight stages. Children can enjoy a full day of activities in a space all their own on the FMU Performing Arts Center lawn.

“Grand Funk Railroad will be by far the biggest act we have ever had perform,” said George Jebaily, chairman of the festival.

Grand Funk Railroad will perform on the Main Stage from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Jebaily said people have been calling from all over the country asking about the event. He said they want to come see Grand Funk Railroad.

“We are beyond excited,” Jebaily said. “We are on track and the enthusiasm has never been greater.”

He said this is the time for Florence to put its best foot forward, to be inviting and show people what this great community has to offer. He said the city has been sprucing up in anticipation of the festival.