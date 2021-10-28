The annual SC Pecan Music and Food Festival offers fun for the entire family

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 17th annual S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival will take place on Saturday in downtown Florence. The one-day outdoor event is free to the public. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. on the Main Stage.
Historic downtown Florence streets will be lined with food and craft vendors, with a diverse array of music and entertainment across eight stages. Children can enjoy a full day of activities in a space all their own on the FMU Performing Arts Center lawn.
“Grand Funk Railroad will be by far the biggest act we have ever had perform,” said George Jebaily, chairman of the festival.
Grand Funk Railroad will perform on the Main Stage from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Jebaily said people have been calling from all over the country asking about the event. He said they want to come see Grand Funk Railroad.
“We are beyond excited,” Jebaily said. “We are on track and the enthusiasm has never been greater.”
He said this is the time for Florence to put its best foot forward, to be inviting and show people what this great community has to offer. He said the city has been sprucing up in anticipation of the festival.
After the event was canceled last year because of COVID, Jebaily said, everyone is ready to “go nuts” at this year’s festival.
“We are hoping for a crowd,” Jebaily said. ‘We do understand some people are concerned and hesitant to come out due to COVID.”
He said festival organizers are doing everything they can to ensure everyone’s safety. Jebaily said they are encouraging everyone to wear a mask and come out and have a good time. He said there will be sanitizer stations, but with a crowd the size of those in years past, social distancing will be challenging.
There is so much to see and do at the festival which has undergone a rebranding this year, along with a new name to better reflect what the festival is all about.
Performing on the Main Stage prior to Grand Funk Railroad: A New Creation Band (10 a.m.), Chairman of the Board (11:30 a.m.), Painted Man (1:30 p.m.).
On the Gold Stage: Clay Brown and the Legends Band (10 a.m.), Barry Brown Band (11:30 a.m.), The Mixtapes (1 p.m.) and The Ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band (3:30 p.m.).
On the Gospel Stage: Second Generation (10:30 a.m.), Chosen Disciples (11:45 a.m.), John Pickett (1 p.m.), T.C. Smith and Smith Brothers (2:30 p.m.) and Sensational Brown Brothers (4 p.m.).
Other stages include Pecan-Palooza, Jazz, Blue Bash, Dance and Kids Fun Zone.
In the Kids area on the FMU PAC lawn, Circus Stella will perform at these times: 12:30 - 1 p.m., 2.-2:30 p.m. and 3:45-4:15 p.m.
The festival will feature amusement rides, a pub for the grown-ups, artist displays and activities, a classic car show, Run Like a Nut 5K, 10K, and USATF-certified half marathon races, and Bike Like a Nut half century and century bike rides.
The amusement rides have moved this year to 181 N. Irby St., behind the Judicial Center.
Arts on Evans will let you find your creative side with art activities and demonstration.
There will be a chalk art competition. You can sign up as an individual or with your team to create a chalk masterpiece on the street for the Chalk it Up Art Contest. Prizes for best individual and best group drawings will be awarded.
Members of the Philip Simmons Blacksmith Guild will be performing blacksmith demonstrations on-site for festival attendees to watch.
ARCY is returning to this year’s festival to paint a mural live, on-site. Check on his progress throughout the day.
Adults need to be sure to check out the cornhole giveaway challenge area inside the Pecan Pub, and be on the lookout for limited-release brews throughout the day. This beer-garden inspired area is a respite from all of the family fun and is open for adults 21 and over only.
New for 2021, hear from master local brewers; learn about brewing craft beer, and more.
Times are:
11-12 p.m. - Caleb + Kaden Acoustic Set
11 a.m. - Estuary Brewing Noche de Mar Mexican Lager Limited Release
12:30 p.m. - Foothills Brewing Bourbon Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate Limited Release
1 p.m. - Troy Bervig, Master Brewer at Sumter Original Brewing - Home Brew 101 Interactive Session
2:30 p.m. - Seminar Brewing & Wild Heart Brewing Collaboration Vectors Black IPA Limited Release
3 p.m. - Craft Brew Tasting Interactive Session with Troy Bervig of Sumter Original Brewing and Seminar Brewing
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. - Scott Smith Acoustic Set
The S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival, in partnership with the Swamp Fox Old Car Club, will host an open classic car show on West Evans Street inside the festival grounds. Take your best classic car and compete in a wide variety of classes throughout the day.
Registration for the car show is handled by the Swamp Fox Old Car Club.
There will not be a cooking competition this year because of COVID concerns, said Hannah Davis with the festival committee.
The S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival wouldn’t be complete without its annual Run Like a Nut road races. Choose from the 5K, 10K, or USATF certified half marathon through the beautiful downtown Florence residential areas. The courses are flat and fast, and all races depart from 120 E. Elm St. (the former Fitness Forum) downtown.
Join cyclists from across the country for the annual Bike Like a Nut Rides. Choose from a half-metric and metric century ride. All rides depart from 120 E. Elm St.
There will be plenty of parking to unload your bikes and the courses are flat and fast. Riders who register online ahead of the event will receive a ride-completion patch and an event towel, and will have access to light refreshments post-ride.
According to the festival website, the festival was created in 2003 to bring the community together in downtown Florence for a day of family fun. Over the years the festival has grown with thousands of visitors each year.
Davis said at the most recent festival in 2019 nearly 50,000 people attended. She said if the weather cooperates this could be a record crowd in 2021.
The S.C. Pecan Music and Food Festival is owned, organized, and produced by the Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501c3 nonprofit organization.