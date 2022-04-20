The Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee opens office on Dargan Street

FLORENCE – The Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee, which opened in April 25, 2017, under All 4 Autism, has relocated to North Dargan Street in downtown Florence.

All 4 Autism Executive Director Jessica Brown said when they moved out of their old location in March 2020 it was with the intent of purchasing a building right away, not knowing about COVID-19 at the time. Once COVID-19 hit, they decided to sit tight for a while. About a year ago, they started looking for a building, she said.

The organization’s mission is to increase awareness, resources and support for those of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families throughout the Pee Dee region.

A local grassroots advocacy group was started in 2005 in the Florence area. It was officially named All 4 Autism in 2015.

“Our biggest venture will be to purchase the building,” Brown said. “We hope to do this by the end of the year. Our capital campaign to fund the purchase will kick off in May.”

This center hosts a variety of support programs, workshops, social opportunities, resources and group therapies, with the main purpose of enriching the lives of those affected by autism states the All 4 Autism website.

Some of the event and programs of All 4 Autism include: Coffee and Friends. Dinner and Friends, Connect Group, Siblings United, Workshops and training, all held monthly; Sensory Santa, SUBWAY Family Swim Day, Camp Saint John, Pacing 4 Piece, Autism Awareness Month, FS1 ‘Be Exceptional’ Grant Program, all held annually; Capstone Music and Dance Therapy Program, beginning this summer; and family consultations, weekly.

This summer, Brown said, they are going to offer dance and music therapy and the new space is perfect for this purpose.

“We needed a nice open space for training, support event and for the dance and music therapy classes so people could move around,” she said. “We had to find something in our budget, and we wanted it to be downtown.”

She said it is so important to have a nonprofit community presence in downtown, and she is very happy to work with the owner of their new building. She said the owner also saw the importance of having a nonprofit presence downtown.

Brown said the advocacy group is not just for children but adult, too, who have been diagnosed and are looking for professional help.

“We have already had a large increase in adults with autism diagnosis and never had support or resources or who are just now seeing characteristics in themselves and are seeking a diagnosis,” Brown said.

She said they are getting calls from parents with adult children living with autism who are seeking a place to get them actively involved.

“We are here for those looking for a community of adults with autism and want to feel part of the community,” Brown said.

She said it’s so much easier to find resources for children. She said there are wonderful programs set up even at the preschool level in our schools in the area.

Her oldest son, Jack, was diagnosed with autism in 2007.

Brown hopes to use her years of experience in the nonprofit sector, and her love for the ASD community, to grow All 4 Autism and services and support for local families.

Brown said it is very important for those with autism to be able to transition between high school and adulthood.

“Autism is a spectrum,” Brown said. “We want to make sure every child on the spectrum’s needs is met.”

Brown said they want to help people understand the variances of the spectrum and their diversity. She said there is a saying that if you have met one person with autism you have met one person. They are not all alike.

All 4 Autism was started by a group of parents who wanted to increase awareness and support and to receive information or themselves.

“We are a grassroots organization,” Brown said.

April is Autism Acceptance Month, Brown said, “We celebrate the family and the diversity they offer to the community. Through awareness comes inclusion.”

“In 1970, the Autism Society launched a nationwide effort to promote autism awareness to assure all impacted by autism are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible,” according to the Autism Society website www.autism,society.org. “In 1972 it launched the first National Autistic Children’s week, which evolved into Autism Acceptance Month. It continues its efforts to spread awareness promote acceptance and ignite change.”

What is Autism?

Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder is a complex developmental disability, Brown said.

“Signs typically appear during early childhood and affect a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. The term ‘spectrum’ reflects the wide variation in challenges and strengths possessed by each person with autism.”

Behaviors associated with autism include language delay; difficulty making eye contact or holding a conversation; difficulty with reasoning and planning; narrow, intense interests; poor motor skills and sensory sensitivities.

Brown said there is no known cause of autism, but early intervention and access to appropriate services and support lead to significantly improved outcomes.

For more information about All 4 Autism or to get involved, call 843-472-5215 or visit www.all4autism.org.

The Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee is located at 155 North Dargan Street, Suite C.

Hours are flexible and open by appointment only.

