The Blood Connection on Irby Street hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Blood Connection (TBC), a Greenville-based community blood center, officially opened a donation center in Florence on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ribbon cutting was hosted with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Its ambassadors joined the staff of The Blood Connection and others in the community for the celebration.
The newly renovated donation center includes a spacious waiting area, screening rooms, a four-bed donor room and refreshment area, all equipped with brand new equipment and furniture.
“Because of specialized equipment not available on a blood mobile, the donation center will give donors a unique opportunity to take their blood donation to the next level by donating platelets, plasma and red cells,” stated a release from The Blood Connection. “These direct donations, called 'apheresis,' help local hospital patients in specific ways. For example, platelets are commonly used to treat cancer patients. Donors can learn which donation is best for them based on their blood type. Before the Florence center, donating whole blood on a mobile was the only option for donors in the region. TBC’s ability to offer all donation options at the center will ultimately provide hospital partners with essential blood products for certain treatments and transfusions.”
TBC has become the exclusive blood provider for McLeod Health. It now provides blood to hospitals in Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon and Florence counties.
On Tuesday, Dr. Tarek Bishara with McLeod Regional Medical Center, said, blood transfusions have saved lives. He said thousands of people are alive today because someone decided to donate blood. He said The Blood Connection allows local people to help local people.
“The Florence community has given us a warm welcome, and we are so thankful to the donors who have joined us on our blood mobiles,” said TBC President and CEO, Delisa K. English in the company release. “Now donors have a beautiful new blood center to enjoy while they help save the lives of their neighbors. We’re proud to be the community blood center of Florence and the Pee Dee region. We are excited to continue to serve this community through our hospital partners.”
At the ribbon cutting, English said one thing people can’t do is manufacture blood; it has to come from someone.
Donation hours are: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Donors can walk in or make an appointment online or by phone.
Blood mobiles will be housed and prepared for community blood drives at the center as well, stated the release.
Founded in Greenville in 1962, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.