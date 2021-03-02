The Blood Connection on Irby Street hosts ribbon cutting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Dr. Tarek Bishara with McLeod Regional Medical Center, said, blood transfusions have saved lives. He said thousands of people are alive today because someone decided to donate blood. He said The Blood Connection allows local people to help local people.

“The Florence community has given us a warm welcome, and we are so thankful to the donors who have joined us on our blood mobiles,” said TBC President and CEO, Delisa K. English in the company release. “Now donors have a beautiful new blood center to enjoy while they help save the lives of their neighbors. We’re proud to be the community blood center of Florence and the Pee Dee region. We are excited to continue to serve this community through our hospital partners.”

At the ribbon cutting, English said one thing people can’t do is manufacture blood; it has to come from someone.

Donation hours are: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Donors can walk in or make an appointment online or by phone.

Blood mobiles will be housed and prepared for community blood drives at the center as well, stated the release.

Founded in Greenville in 1962, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.