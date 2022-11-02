The City of Lake City breaks ground for the Affordable Housing Project

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City broke ground Wednesday for five new affordable homes.

Ground was broken at the corner of Carver and Moore streets. The houses will have three bedrooms and will be built by Wade Development Group on city-owned property. The houses will be sold to the public at around $90,000 apiece.

The Affordable Housing Project is a $400,000 effort using American Recovery Act funds. The goal of this project is to complete another five houses at a time as long as appropriate city properties are available. Construction of the houses is expected to take about three months once started but is dependent on supply and weather delays, according to Troy Wade of Wade Development Group.

“This is the perfect opportunity to move the city forward in building new homes,” City Administrator William Hall said.

The first house to be built will be at 421 Carver St., 423 Carver St., 380 Moore St., 582 Moore St., and 588 Moore St. The city has partnered with Karon Epps of EME Realty and loan officer Mark Vancil of Finance of America Mortgage to help potential homeowners through the purchasing process. They have helped individuals qualify for a mortgage with a credit score as low as 580.

Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said the city is moving forward in a positive direction and the Affordable Housing Project allows more people to have a place to raise their families.

“It’s an investment in the community's future,” Anderson said. “The city of Lake City will be handling the process and those interested can apply through the city.”

For more information about the homes, contact Karon Epps at 843-373-2164.