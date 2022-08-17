The City of Lake City will host the second annual Lake City Smackdown Esports tournament

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The city will host the second annual Lake City Smackdown Esports tournament Saturday at The Continuum.

People of all ages can put their skills to the test and compete for a cash prize.

There are three main tournaments: Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The cash prize of $2,500 is split between the top three winners of each game.

Savon Whitehead, director of the South Carolina esports program for Lake City, said all tournaments have a $25 registration fee.

“The venue itself is free,” Whitehead said. “Anyone is welcome to come to the event free of charge, but you do have to pay to participate in the tournament.”

Whitehead said participants need to pay attention to time slots. If participants sign up for multiple tournaments with conflicting times, the first time a tournament is missed, the participant will be put in the losers bracket and the second time will result in a disqualification.

“That’s $25 that you will be wasting so participants need to be mindful,” Whitehead said.

In addition to the tournaments, there will be a free play room where people are able to sit down and play games free. There will also be vendors, food trucks, cosplay, and a DJ.

Whitehead said 30 people have pre-registered and have guaranteed their spots, but pre-registering is not necessary for the tournament.

"Once the tournament begins that is when we will cut off registration,” he said.

Whitehead said this tournament is a way to get the community involved.

“I have learned that a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to go to events like this,” Whitehead said. “People don't have the opportunity to see this kind of thing and be a part of it. We are not so much focused on the competitive side, we just want the community to come together.”

Participants are able to pre-register at www.lakecitysmackdown.com.