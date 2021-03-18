The days are coming to put trash in its place

FLORENCE, S.C. — The pace is going to be picking up on picking up litter in Florence and the rest of the state.

On Thursday, the Florence County council approved the expenditure of up to $10,500 from Councilman Kent Caudle’s District 5 infrastructure funding allocation to fund litter pickup at the Interstate 95/U.S. 52 interchange and on Howe Springs Road.

The council also approved spending up to $1,500 from Caudle’s discretionary funds to clean up litter on Red Bud Lane.

This was on a day when plans for Keep Florence Beautiful’s participation in the Great American Cleanup were announced and plans for the Great South Carolina Cleanup 2021 were announced.

The Great American Cleanup (GAC) will be held Saturday, April 17. Keep Florence Beautiful volunteers will clean their designated areas of the community, then meet in the back parking lot at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane in Florence, where teams turn in their clean up reports between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.