The days are coming to put trash in its place

FLORENCE, S.C. — The pace is going to be picking up on picking up litter in Florence and the rest of the state.
On Thursday, the Florence County council approved the expenditure of up to $10,500 from Councilman Kent Caudle’s District 5 infrastructure funding allocation to fund litter pickup at the Interstate 95/U.S. 52 interchange and on Howe Springs Road.
The council also approved spending up to $1,500 from Caudle’s discretionary funds to clean up litter on Red Bud Lane.
This was on a day when plans for Keep Florence Beautiful’s participation in the Great American Cleanup were announced and plans for the Great South Carolina Cleanup 2021 were announced.
The Great American Cleanup (GAC) will be held Saturday, April 17. Keep Florence Beautiful volunteers will clean their designated areas of the community, then meet in the back parking lot at Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 S. Sunset Acres Lane in Florence, where teams turn in their clean up reports between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In its 21st year as an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the Keep Florence Beautiful board of directors, along with individuals, churches, nonprofit organizations, political organizations, businesses and schools, join hands in cleaning up Florence and ridding streets and neighborhoods of debris and trash.
For additional information, contact Michelle Bailey at michelle@keepflorencebeautiful.org or visit keepflorencebeautiful.org. To learn more about Keep America Beautiful, visit kab.org
The Great South Carolina Cleanup is happening now – March through June. PalmettoPride is focusing on the week of April 15-21 leading up to Earth Day.
The kickoff for the Keep South Carolina Beautiful campaign will take place on April 17 with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Friends of the Reedy River. Details will be released later.
Every spring, PalmettoPride and Keep South Carolina Beautiful, in partnership with Keep America Beautiful Inc., coordinate the Great South Carolina Cleanup, a localized cleanup, beautification and community improvement program.
“In South Carolina, we promote litter pickup events all year long, but we love highlighting this national endeavor as it connects us to communities across the country,” said Sarah Lyles, the executive director of PalmettoPride. “Plus we have the best local KAB affiliates, and this campaign puts a spotlight on them.”
During the GSCC, local Keep America Beautiful affiliates will host volunteer cleanup and planting events in their communities.
PalmettoPride encourages people to get involved in local events or plan their own cleanups. This is a great time to gather neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members to work together toward a common goal: a litter-free South Carolina.
On April 22, Evette, the Girl Scouts and PalmettoPride will have a press conference at the Statehouse to kick off the “Clean Up South Carolina” campaign with the Girl Scouts Mountains to Midlands and of Eastern South Carolina.
Also on April 22, PalmettoPride will participate in the PowerPlant S.C. project spearheaded by the S.C. Floodwater Commission.
PalmettoPride encourages individuals and groups to pick an area and plan a cleanup event. It has “how to” guides and safety guidelines to help groups plan a safe and fun event.
Supplies are free to all groups participating in the Great South Carolina Cleanup. Fill out the signup form at palmettopride.org or contact info@palmetotpride.org.
The Great American Cleanup is recognized as the nation’s largest cleanup event. Millions of people across the country take part in this springtime campaign to clean up and beautify communities all across America.