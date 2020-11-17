The DIY Place in downtown Florence holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at The DIY Place in downtown Florence.

The “Do It Yourself” shop is located at 157 W. Evans Street. The owners, Aimee and Cornelio Monjarrez, were joined by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors for the celebration.

DIY Place will hold its grand opening on Saturday.

“We create projects where people can come in and customize it themselves,” Aimee said. “We provide the materials, the skills and teach them how to create their projects.”

She said they have projects such as dream catchers for children, porch signs, doormats, lamps and other wooden crafts.

“We do all the kits ourselves,” she said. “We wanted to bring something new to Florence for people to do, and we wanted to be downtown.”

Aimee said this will be great for a girl’s night out, a family night or a date night or party groups.

Originally from Chicago, Aimee has lived her for 30 years. Her husband is from Nicaragua.

Aimee said she learned a lot of her skills at her former job building and painting sets for the Florence Little Theater.