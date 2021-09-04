The fans are back at Darlington Raceway

Hill said Darlington is special to him because it is another track that he has been to and it marks the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“I’m not a novice NASCAR camping fan, so it’s very similar to other places I’ve been,” Hill said.

He has camped in the infields of Daytona and Pocono.

He said his favorite driver is Kyle Busch. Hill said he is a big fan of the NFL team now known as the Washington Football Team and its former coach, Joe Gibbs, and after years of frustrations with that team, Hill moved to being a NASCAR fan and wanted to keep his allegiance to Gibbs, who owns and operates Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).

Couple met 30 years ago at the track

Jim and Robin Walker have been coming to the Southern 500 for many years and actually met for the first time at the track. They live in the Columbia area.

“We met up here like 30 years ago, and we didn’t miss a race until last year,” Jim said. “One of my friends that I went to school with came up here with his then-girlfriend, now-wife. And his girlfriend and my wife were roommates. His wife introduced me to her, and we just kind of hit it off.”