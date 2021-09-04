The fans are back at Darlington Raceway

‘It’s just old-school racing,’ Minneapolis fans say
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Chris Molesky and Ken Haider made their second trip from Minneapolis to Darlington for the Southern 500 this week.
Molesky said they had traveled to Darlington previously with a friend who lives in Charlotte.
“We were here four years ago, and we had just an awesome time,” Molesky said. “So, it’s like, ‘Let’s do it again in the infield.’”
He added that although partying in the infield is cool, the racing is still the best part of the weekend.
“It’s just old-school racing,” Molesky said.
Molesky added that he was a fan of Chase Elliott.
Haider said his rooting interests were all over the place.
Longtime fans, first-time visitors
Bill and Natalie Wheeler were able to cross the Southern 500 off their bucket list this weekend.
Wheeler said the track and race was a bucket list item because of its history.
Darlington is the oldest track on the NASCAR circuit, having been opened in 1950, two years after NASCAR was founded.
“The history here is unbelievable,” Bill said. “There’s a lot of wrecking. Obviously, the Darlington stripe is. We’re just looking for a good race.”
Bill said they are planning to come back.
“We had to go once, and we’ve already renewed for next year,” Bill added.
He also said that Darlington is now his home track, as he lives in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and NASCAR no longer races in Rockingham or Myrtle Beach.
He said they have traveled to several other tracks, including Daytona, Pocono, New Hampshire and Dover.
He added that his favorite driver of all time is Richard Petty, driver of the famed No. 43.
Bill said his current favorite is Chase Elliott.
‘It’s an iconic race,’ fan from Delaware says
It took a year longer, but Delaware resident John Hill finally made it to Darlington Raceway.
Hill said he had gotten tickets to the 2020 Cook Out Southern 500, but the tickets were moved back one year because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s an iconic race, the Southern 500,” Hill said. “I’ll be interested to see that in person rather than on TV.”
Hill said Darlington is special to him because it is another track that he has been to and it marks the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
“I’m not a novice NASCAR camping fan, so it’s very similar to other places I’ve been,” Hill said.
He has camped in the infields of Daytona and Pocono.
He said his favorite driver is Kyle Busch. Hill said he is a big fan of the NFL team now known as the Washington Football Team and its former coach, Joe Gibbs, and after years of frustrations with that team, Hill moved to being a NASCAR fan and wanted to keep his allegiance to Gibbs, who owns and operates Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).
Couple met 30 years ago at the track
Jim and Robin Walker have been coming to the Southern 500 for many years and actually met for the first time at the track. They live in the Columbia area.
“We met up here like 30 years ago, and we didn’t miss a race until last year,” Jim said. “One of my friends that I went to school with came up here with his then-girlfriend, now-wife. And his girlfriend and my wife were roommates. His wife introduced me to her, and we just kind of hit it off.”
Jim added that he is a Ford fan. He said he had always driven Fords and even used a Ford motorhome at the track. He repeated the saying that Ford stands for first on race day.
He was wearing a shirt that indicated support for Robert Yates Racing, a former team that drove Fords. The shirt contained the cars of Dale Jarrett and Ernie Irvan.
“They used to let them camp out here,” Jim said. “I’ve got pictures with Robert Yates and his wife. It was cool to meet him. He was just a down home guy.”
Yates is a NASCAR Hall of Famer.
Jim said he is a supporter of drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano currently.
Track history appeals to brothers-in-law from Savannah
Brothers-in-law Chuck Wilson and Paul Bradley returned to the Track Too Tough to Tame from their homes near Savannah for the seventh time this weekend.
They said that they liked coming to Darlington because of the history as NASCAR’s oldest track.
They added that the “old school” nature of the track extended to the camping in the infield. They said that it wasn’t modernized to where everyone is controlled all the time.
Wilson and Bradley added that their spot on the main access road into the track affords an opportunity to see many NASCAR celebrities. They added that two-time NASCAR champion Terry LaBonte usually pays a visit to their camping location every year.
Stories and photos by Matthew Christian, Morning News