For several school districts here in the Pee Dee area, schools began this week for elementary, middle, and high school students. In a few weeks, all public and private schools will have begun in South Carolina.

At the request of some school principals, several members of the clergy and members of their congregations visited the schools before this past Monday to pray on site for the blessings of a successful school year for 2023-2024.

For that we are grateful. Now it is up to parents, school administrators, teachers, support staff, students, and school board members to jointly create a learning environment in every school that has an orderly atmosphere, an attractive working environment, and a priority on teaching and learning that (1) maximizes learning time, (2) academic emphasis, and (3) achievement.

In Florence School District One, these expectations should be a reality from kindergarten through Alfred Rush Academy. Irrespective of the academic status of students or the socio-economic of parents and their surroundings, resources need to be provided appropriately for every school to maximize the success of all students. But first, let us start with the necessary parenting.

Schools had no control of the curriculum for the summer for their students, except for those enrolled. Part of the challenge these first days of school is to have students make a successful transition from what they did or did not do during May, June, and July to the learning expectations of our classrooms. Families must now set the attitude and character of their children to be compatible with the expectations of principals, teachers and their classroom support staff, clerical staff, cafeteria workers, nurses, bus drivers, maintenance staff, and other adult employees.

Parents, grandparents, and all other family members who have the responsibility of providing a continuous relationship with children that includes caring, teaching, leading, communicating, must do so in a positive manner. Guidance and discipline are requirements for setting boundaries for children before they come to school. This minimizes conflicts at schools and enhances academic achievement. High expectations of children are a major part of being a good parent.

One of the major characteristics of an effective school, in addition to exceptional teaching and learning, is having positive home-school relationships. This is not achievable without communication being initiated from both. Parental involvement in their children’s learning must not be exclusively in disciplinary matters.

All students need to feel welcomed in the school they attend. Students who have been classmates from elementary to middle to high school have less of an adjustment problem to a school environment than students who are transferred from another school district or move in from another city, state, or country.

A significant question to be asked is, “Are we creating an inviting atmosphere for ALL students?” “As administrators, faculty, support staff, and students, are we being inviting, uninviting, or disinviting to students and adults who are new to our environment?” This first week of school is critical because laying the foundation for implementing policies, procedures, discipline, and high expectations all around must be done in an atmosphere with dignity and respect for everyone. Students who are struggling academically because of instructional deficiencies that occurred during the pandemic of COVID-19 need to be in instructional intensive care units (IICUs). Parents need to assist classroom teachers in helping make up the loss or failure to acquire the basic skills during kindergarten, first, and second grades. These academic deficiencies have contributed to some students experiencing difficulties in Mathematics and English Language Arts.

As a school district, are we providing all of our school buildings, including the Alfred Rush Academy, with the needed resources that maximize an orderly atmosphere for learning? Students who do not follow rules should be disciplined in all buildings equitably, consistently, and with dignity. Are we proud of all of our schools in all attendance areas?

“We can, whenever and wherever we choose, successfully teach ALL children whose schooling is of interest to us. We already know more than we need in order to do this. Whether we do it must finally depend on how we feel about the fact that we haven’t so far.”

Dr. Ron Edmonds

Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.