The future of women’s health care in South Carolina

Practicing women’s health care in the state of South Carolina, especially in the rural area of the Pee Dee, presents its own unique set of challenges and rewards.
When considering the challenges presented in our state, it’s helpful to look at what the data is telling us. According to the latest South Carolina Health Assessment conducted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) the prevalence of South Carolina women delaying medical care due to cost was higher than South Carolina males.
In addition, non-Hispanic Black women experienced a higher rate of new cases of late-stage breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women.
South Carolina ranks 19th in the nation for new cases of breast cancer. White women are diagnosed at a higher rate than Black women; however, Black women die at a higher rate (almost 50% higher).
In 2015 there was a total of 4,077 new cases of breast cancer and, of these, 1,306 were diagnosed as late-stage.
According to the health assessment, just 75% of South Carolina women aged 50 to 74 years old received a mammogram within the last two years. That means 1-in-4 women at least 50 years of age have not received a mammogram in two years.
But it’s not just breast cancer. South Carolina ranks 19th in the nation for new cases of cervical cancer. Black women are diagnosed at a higher rate than White women and also die at a higher rate. There were 216 new cases of invasive cervical cancer in 2015.
Because of social determinants of health, we can see that there is a population of women in South Carolina — especially in the rural areas of our state — where health care isn’t easily accessible or highlighted as essential. Hospitals across the nation in small communities have closed and that presents another challenge to the women of our area who have to drive longer distances as a result.
As we consider the future of women’s health care those various obstacles must be addressed. One thing we at CareSouth Carolina continue to focus on is patient education and we try to stand in the gap for women who might not otherwise be able to access health care. We emphasize the importance of “Well-Woman Gynecology,” meaning that she proactively addresses health care needs and potential future issues before they become problematic.
We feel a special commitment to provide for the needs of women. We are sensitive to the special needs of women and are committed to helping our patients become more active in promoting their own health and well–being. We provide a full range of women’s services including:
Annual Exams
Ultrasounds for OB/GYN evaluations
Pap smears
Reproductive Health Services
Voluntary family planning
Screenings for sexually transmitted infections
Breast Cancer Screening referrals
Taking time to address the importance of scheduling a mammogram or a pap smear can be the difference, in some cases, in life expectancy if a malignancy is detected early. Proactively pursuing better health through annual exams and screenings instead of waiting for symptoms to arise can facilitate early treatment with an improved quality of life.
We also ensure seamless obstetrical services through partnerships with specialists throughout our communities. Our Obstetrics Services program is designed to encourage successful pregnancies and healthy babies. Our program removes the barriers to comprehensive prenatal care.
As a CareSouth Carolina provider since 2015 it has been my great pleasure and joy to build relationships with my patients. It is exciting to see the progression in their lives from teens to motherhood and to see and hear from them as they pursue their educational and professional goals.
I’ve had the opportunity to treat generations of a family — grandmothers, mothers and daughters — and one of the benefits of practicing in a small town is the opportunity to see them out in the community, in the stores, at church, and to know that they trust me with one of their most valuable assets: their health.
That’s where the future lies in women’s health care.
Certain techniques, technology and guidelines may be slightly changed over the years, but it all comes back to providers building trust with their patients, educating them on the importance of taking their health seriously and facilitating access to care.
Cindy Crittendon, DO, FACOOG, specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and practices at CareSouth Carolina’s Women’s Center in Bennettsville. She attended medical school at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed her Residency at Muskegon General Hospital in Muskegon, Michigan.