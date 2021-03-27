The future of women’s health care in South Carolina

Practicing women’s health care in the state of South Carolina, especially in the rural area of the Pee Dee, presents its own unique set of challenges and rewards.

When considering the challenges presented in our state, it’s helpful to look at what the data is telling us. According to the latest South Carolina Health Assessment conducted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) the prevalence of South Carolina women delaying medical care due to cost was higher than South Carolina males.

In addition, non-Hispanic Black women experienced a higher rate of new cases of late-stage breast cancer than non-Hispanic white women.

South Carolina ranks 19th in the nation for new cases of breast cancer. White women are diagnosed at a higher rate than Black women; however, Black women die at a higher rate (almost 50% higher).

In 2015 there was a total of 4,077 new cases of breast cancer and, of these, 1,306 were diagnosed as late-stage.

According to the health assessment, just 75% of South Carolina women aged 50 to 74 years old received a mammogram within the last two years. That means 1-in-4 women at least 50 years of age have not received a mammogram in two years.