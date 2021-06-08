'The good Lord has been nice to me:' Florence woman turns 103

FLORENCE, S.C. – Catherine Miller Morgan Harris' soft voice filled a porch on the side of the Carlyle Senior Care building Tuesday afternoon.

"I'll be nice to people, the Lord will be nice to me," she sang.

Harris had good reason to sing: she turned 103 and was able to celebrate her birthday with many of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

Harris tested positive for and survived COVID-19 at the age of 102, meaning she is one of a few people to survive both the COVID-19 and Spanish flu pandemics.

"I must have been nice to people because the good Lord has been nice to me," Harris said.

Several members of her family told the Morning News at the celebration that Harris turned 103 on Tuesday but Harris quickly corrected a reporter and said that she was turning 104. Her family later explained that Harris maintains that her date of birth was incorrectly recorded in a Census, subtracting a year from her age.

Regardless of her age, Harris is a 1936 graduate of Wilson High School. At the time Wilson was on Athens but has since moved twice to a location along North Irby Street and to its current location on East Old Marion Highway.