'The good Lord has been nice to me:' Florence woman turns 103

FLORENCE, S.C. – Catherine Miller Morgan Harris' soft voice filled a porch on the side of the Carlyle Senior Care building Tuesday afternoon.
"I'll be nice to people, the Lord will be nice to me," she sang.
Harris had good reason to sing: she turned 103 and was able to celebrate her birthday with many of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
Harris tested positive for and survived COVID-19 at the age of 102, meaning she is one of a few people to survive both the COVID-19 and Spanish flu pandemics.
"I must have been nice to people because the good Lord has been nice to me," Harris said.
Several members of her family told the Morning News at the celebration that Harris turned 103 on Tuesday but Harris quickly corrected a reporter and said that she was turning 104. Her family later explained that Harris maintains that her date of birth was incorrectly recorded in a Census, subtracting a year from her age.
Regardless of her age, Harris is a 1936 graduate of Wilson High School. At the time Wilson was on Athens but has since moved twice to a location along North Irby Street and to its current location on East Old Marion Highway.
In 2016, Harris was inducted into the Wilson High School Hall of Fame.
“I thank God for allowing me the privilege of being here,” she said at the 2016 ceremony. “And I love you all very much.”
Harris graduated from South Carolina State College – it became South Carolina State University in February 1992 – in 1940, earning a A.B. degree in education.
Harris taught for several years in the school systems of Wadesboro, N.C., Lake City and at Mullins Elementary School.
Harris eventually left teaching and returned to Florence to open an office where she served as an accountant and helped people to obtain needed records to receive Social Security benefits, proof of marriage and records to enroll their children in school.
A newspaper article provided by her family indicates that Harris was the only auditor of her race. The article also says that Harris' office was at 220 N. Dargan St. and that she lived at 603 Plum St.
Between 1916 and 1970, around 6.6 million African Americans left the South for the Northeast, Midwest and West to escape the awful economic conditions – the South was largely rural and undeveloped – and the discrimination of the Jim Crow era.
Harris' work saved those migrants from making a trip back to the South to obtain the needed documents.
Information provided by the family indicates that Harris opened her office on Jan. 1, 1950, and closed it on June 8, 1983, which would be either her 65th or 66th birthday.
The information from the family adds that Harris also worked as a newspaper reporter for the Afro-American Newspaper Company of Baltimore.
She was also actively politically, becoming one of the first to join the Palmetto Voters Association and serving as an assistant secretary.
Harris is also a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she served as co-chair of the Hospitality Committee and welcomed guests to the church on the third Sunday of each month. Harris was also involved in the community cemetery project until her health began to fail.
She was recognized by the city of Florence with a proclamation on the occasion of her 100th (or 101st) birthday in 2018. Former Mayor Stephen Wukela presented Harris with the proclamation at an event held to celebrate her birthday and the birthday of Evelyn Guile.
Harris was married twice but had no children.