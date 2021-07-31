The importance of breastfeeding

Despite its great health benefits for both mom and baby, breast milk remains under-utilized.

Additionally, breastfeeding rates are lower in preterm and low birth weight babies who need it the most. Now is a good time to begin considering your options and look at different resources to help your baby be as healthy as possible.

Human Milk Initiative

The McLeod Human Milk Initiative is a collaborative effort aimed at providing human milk to premature infants weighing less than 1,500 grams (3 pounds, 5 ounces) within the first week of life.

Any baby born weighing less than 1,500 grams in the state of South Carolina is now exclusively fed human milk until they reach 34 weeks post-conceptual age, or after 30 days of treatment, whichever is longer. Sometimes, there is a physiologic delay in a mother’s own milk production, and some mothers are too sick to pump while others simply cannot make enough milk despite their best efforts. Donor milk allows very low birth weight babies to be fed a safe food early, while the mother is working to produce her own milk.

McLeod Regional Medical Center is one of several depot sites for the Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina.