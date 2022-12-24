 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the SCNOW is partnering with MPD Electric Cooperative who is sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

The importance of not delaying elective surgery and health screenings

  • 0
hw1.jpg

Consult with your doctor about scheduling elective surgery.

 CONTRIBUTED

Putting off elective procedures can happen for many reasons.

Whether it be time constraints because of work, school, or family obligations, delaying elective surgery and screenings can have very real undesired consequences for both patients and their families.

As a general surgeon, I find it common to see patients with what is otherwise considered a very manageable surgical problem come in through the emergency department at a much later stage of their disease process.

Typically, the surgical treatment involved at that point is significantly more complex and becomes more of a burden on the patient and their family in the long run. This frequently results in a longer hospital stay with less desirable long-term effects, including worse clinical outcomes.

Elective procedures can include taking care of that hernia that’s been bothering you. Hernias treated electively are usually performed as an outpatient surgery.

People are also reading…

Even some complex hernias can involve only a short overnight stay. Symptomatic hernias left untreated will often require emergency surgery with less favorable outcomes for the patient, including longer hospital stays and increased overall morbidity in addition to higher complication rates.

Colonoscopy is another example of an annual screening not to avoid. Colon cancer, when diagnosed at an early stage, can sometimes be treated without surgery at all.

Other examples include early detection of breast cancer through annual screening mammography. Most early breast cancers can typically be taken care of by an outpatient surgery followed by treatment by an oncology team.

Breast cancer presenting at later stages limits the number of options available for what is otherwise a typically very treatable problem. With numerous advances in medical and surgical technology, many medical problems which were historically challenging to take care of can now frequently be treated with a straightforward procedure.

This can sometimes be lifesaving as well as a significant improvement in a patient’s overall quality of life. One way to achieve this is through timely patient education. Just have a conversation with your medical provider regarding what treatment options exist can make all the difference.

I encourage all patients to ask questions about their annual screenings, as well as what possible surgical options are available. I also encourage patients to do their research and seek out a second opinion when possible.

Early and timely elective interventions are the key to significant improvement in patient outcomes with far less impact on a patient’s life compared to when care is delayed. No matter how busy life gets, take the time to get your screenings completed and get that elective surgery taken care of. It may prove to be the best decision you make for you and your family this coming new year.

+1 
hw2.jpg

Abdallah

Dr. Hatem Abdallah is a general and robotic surgeon at MUSC Health Floyd Medical Group, in Florence. He is also the Medical Director of Robotic Surgery for the MUSC Health Florence Division. Abdallah can be reached at 843-669-1220, or visit MUSChealth.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert