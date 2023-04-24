FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy broke ground on its new $2.8 million elementary school building on Monday.

Kent Caudle, Florence County councilmember, Matt Walton, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and Jeff Fields, the project coordinator from Gilbert Fields Construction were among those who spoke at the event. Each reflected on the school’s past and looked to the school’s future.

“I’m honored to be here and proud to see what’s going on and this legacy continue,” Caudle said.

The new building will hold ten classrooms, an office, a nurse’s station and a workroom.

The building, which will be 80x120 feet, is on site but the school is waiting on one last permit from the city to begin construction.

The building will have a brick façade and an 1,600 square-foot foyer. Outside, a small loop that will hold four cars will have an awning over it so that students do not get wet when being dropped off in the rain.

Fields said he is uniquely motivated to making the school building look good -- he lives next to it.

“When I look out of my kitchen window, we’re going to see this building, so I want it to be a good looking building that I’m proud to put my name on,” he said.

The school building is only phase one of a multi-year project that The King’s Academy is undertaking to add buildings to its campus.

Future plans include a high school building, middle school building, a softball field, a practice field, a home for its Discovery Program and an additional gymnasium.