The King's Academy celebrates paying off its gymnasium

FLORENCE, S.C. — The halftime celebration at The King's Academy football game Friday night wasn't held to commemorate a touchdown, crown a homecoming queen, or even to mark the return of football to the Palmetto State.
Instead, the school administration wanted to let its constituency know that it had taken a major step for the future of the school by burning the mortgage documents for the school's gymnasium and fine arts building to mark the official completion of payments on the first building constructed on the site on Ebenezer Road.
"Friday night, we're going announce to our public that we have paid off our gymnasium," Head of School Rob Van Ness said Wednesday afternoon. "It was the first building constructed on the site. When the church [Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church] bought this property, they actually met in this gym to worship."
The celebration also honored current and former board members.
The school took out the $1.9 million note 17 years ago, according to finance and human resources director Susie Bokelman.
"Prior to the $1.9 million note, there was actually a construction loan," Bokelman said. "The gym was built in 2001 and completed in 2003 and that's when we took out the traditional mortgage."
At the time, the school was in three locations throughout Florence. Moving to the Ebenezer Road location allowed all of the school to be in one place.
The school was originally scheduled to pay off the loan in December of next year.
Van Ness said after he and Bokelman compared the rate of interest the school would receive if it kept the money in a banking account and the rate of interest the school was paying on the mortgage, they approached the school's board with a proposal for paying off the loan.
Interest rates have dropped since the country began implementing restrictions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. In response to the economic conditions, the Federal Reserve dropped its prime rate, lowering interest rates throughout the system to allow for more money to flow through the economy, and that prevents a credit crunch that would significantly slow the level of commerce because no one will lend anyone else any money.
The board unanimously approved the plan.
Van Ness added that lots of people have sacrificed to help the school pay off the note.
Van Ness and Bokelman went to the bank earlier this week to make the final payment on and receive the note on the school's fine arts and athletics building.
Van Ness added that the completion of payments on the loan gives the school the ability to take other unspecified steps in its plans.
