The King's Academy celebrates paying off its gymnasium

FLORENCE, S.C. — The halftime celebration at The King's Academy football game Friday night wasn't held to commemorate a touchdown, crown a homecoming queen, or even to mark the return of football to the Palmetto State.

Instead, the school administration wanted to let its constituency know that it had taken a major step for the future of the school by burning the mortgage documents for the school's gymnasium and fine arts building to mark the official completion of payments on the first building constructed on the site on Ebenezer Road.

"Friday night, we're going announce to our public that we have paid off our gymnasium," Head of School Rob Van Ness said Wednesday afternoon. "It was the first building constructed on the site. When the church [Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church] bought this property, they actually met in this gym to worship."

The celebration also honored current and former board members.

The school took out the $1.9 million note 17 years ago, according to finance and human resources director Susie Bokelman.

"Prior to the $1.9 million note, there was actually a construction loan," Bokelman said. "The gym was built in 2001 and completed in 2003 and that's when we took out the traditional mortgage."