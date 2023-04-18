FLORENCE, S.C. -- The King's Academy's Board of Trustees announced David Raines as our next Head of School. Raines will transition into his leadership role with TKA over the next few months.

“I am very excited to welcome David as the next Head of School at TKA,” said Scott Shelley, chair of the TKA Board of Trustees. “David’s strong faith, achievements in Christian education, and other life experiences have perfectly positioned him to lead The King’s Academy into the future. We are eager to work together to enhance quality Kingdom education for our students, provide value for our families, and project the greatness of what TKA is, and can be, onto our community for God’s glory.”

Raines has 21 years of experience in Christian education with 11 years as a head of school at several Christian institutions. One of these institutions was in the Pee Dee region. He is currently the head of a Christian school in the Middle Georgia area. Under his guidance, the school now has an enrollment of 600 students. He has facilitated major debt restructuring, strengthened curriculum, and managed many campus and facility improvements.

“As I interacted with the people here at TKA, I immediately felt God calling me to this special place,” said Raines. “I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a wonderful school family. I look forward to partnering with parents as we continue to provide our students a much needed Christ-centered comprehensive education."

Raines is a graduate of Pensacola Christian College and the University of West Florida. He has also served as a deacon, youth group leader, and finance committee member at his church. Raines and his wife, Nancy, will celebrate twenty-seven years of marriage in July and have four children.