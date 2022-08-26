The League of Women Voters of Darlington County to host candidates forum

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The League of Women Voters of Darlington County is hosting a forum at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 for Darlington County school board candidates in District 5 and District 7. The forum will be held in Davidson Hall at Coker University. Associate professor of sociology Mal Hyman will facilitate.

Barbara Carraway, president of the League of Women Voters of Darlington County, encourages the community to listen to the candidates before voting on Nov. 14. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call Shelia Haney at 843-332-6468 or Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.