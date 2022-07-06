The Loomis Brothers Circus is coming to the Florence Center this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jugglers, aerial artists, camels, elephants and zebras are coming to the Florence Center this weekend with Loomis Brothers Circus. It is a jam-packed two-hour show for the whole family.

The first show is Friday night. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. There are two shows on Saturday. For the afternoon show, the doors open at 2:30 and the show starts at 3:30. For the evening show, the doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30.

“They were here last year, and we had a very good crowd and are excited to have them back,” Jamey Kirby said. Kirby is in sales, events and marketing and security and emergency management with the Florence Center.

Justin Loomis is the singing ringmaster of the Loomis Brothers Circus, which was formed in 1997.

Loomis said his grandparents and great-uncle came to the United States as Polish immigrants and joined the circus. His father continued the tradition, as did he.

“I fell in love with the circus at a very young age,” he said.

Loomis said he grew up with the circus and remembers telling his kindergarten teacher that he was going to be a ringmaster when he grew up.

Loomis said the show is presented in the traditional three-ring circus format, but with a modern twist.

“We are the only circus to feature a live orchestra,” Loomis said. “We have one of the most traditional and one of the largest touring circuses.”

He said they try to change the show up as they travel on tour.

In this show will be two acts that were seen on the television show “America’s Got Talent,” the human cannonball and an acrobatic act.

Loomis said children and teenagers are still fascinated by the circus. He said a lot of them don’t even know what a circus is when they come, but they are amazed when they see it.

The most popular act is the elephants. He said people are happy when they see them.

“They are happy we still have them,” he said.

He said the animals are “100 percent part of the family.”

Loomis said their animals are well cared for and healthy.

“They eat before we do,” he said.

He said the circus is one big family, and they see each other all day every day.

“I love the animals,” he said. “I can open my door and see the elephants.”

“I love the traveling, and I love seeing different people and places,” he said.

Loomis said after a couple of weeks at home, which is in Central Florida, he is ready to get back on the road.

The Loomis Brothers Circus travels to about 75 cities a year.

“That breaks down to about seven months a year on the road,” he said. “We are kind of a dying art.”

Loomis said the circus has something for everyone, whether is a family experience or just for one.

Additional activities will be available that are not included in the show ticket price, Kirby said.

Tickets will be sold outside prior to the performance. Children two years and younger get in free; for those 3 to 12, tickets are $8 and adult tickets are $25.

Concession stands will be open.