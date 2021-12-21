 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
The Lost Cajun gives back with check to the Boys & Girls Club
0 Comments

The Lost Cajun gives back with check to the Boys & Girls Club

  • 0
The Lost Cajun gives back with check to the Boys & Girls Club

The Lost Cajun presented a check to the Boys and Girls Club in Florence on Tuesday as part of the franchise's Give Back Campaign. Franchise owner and operator Terrance Thomas, left, presented the club a check for $1,000.

 CONTRIBUTED

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Lost Cajun is celebrating the holiday season by giving a donation to the Boys and Girls Club in Florence.

Restaurant franchise owner and operator Terrance Thomas presented a check for $1,000 as part of the franchise’s Give Back Campaign to the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday.

“The franchise does this once a year and lets each franchisee chose its own charity,” he said.

Thomas said collectively they have given to at least 20 charities.

Thomas said he made some suggestions and his team of employees chose the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee for their charitable contribution.

“For every bowl of gumbo sold in the month of October we donated a dollar. It was matched by the corporate office,” Thomas said. “Locally, we raised $430 that was matched by corporate. I decided to round it off at $1,000.”

Thomas opened the restaurant on Dec. 8, 2020. He said he has a group of dedicated employees. Thomas said COVID has made it a tough year for all and they are happy to be able to give back to the community.

One of his employees was with him for the presentation on Tuesday. Nevaeh Jackson, a junior ROTC student at Wilson High School, said working with The Lost Cajun has been a good experience.

Thomas said the Boys & Girls Club makes a difference in the lives of so many children, and the business is glad to help out.

Boys & Girls Club of Pee Dee Executive Director Neal Zimmerman Jr. said the donation will go toward making sure the doors to the Boys & Girls Club are always open and staffed for the children.

“The Florence community supports the Boys & Girls Club,” Zimmerman said.

And for that, he is grateful. He said it is especially meaningful when one of its own returns to give.

“Terrance is a former club kid,” he said. “To come back and support us means a lot to us.”

He said that is truly giving back.

“We try to teach our kids that everybody has a gift and can help somebody else and give back to their community,” Zimmerman said.

Thomas said he wanted to thank Zimmerman and his staff for what they do. He hopes to continue to work and support the organization.

The Lost Cajun is at 2106 West Lucas St. The Boys & Girls Club in Florence is at 310 W. Roughfork St.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert