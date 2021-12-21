The Lost Cajun gives back with check to the Boys & Girls Club

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Lost Cajun is celebrating the holiday season by giving a donation to the Boys and Girls Club in Florence.
Restaurant franchise owner and operator Terrance Thomas presented a check for $1,000 as part of the franchise’s Give Back Campaign to the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday.
“The franchise does this once a year and lets each franchisee chose its own charity,” he said.
Thomas said collectively they have given to at least 20 charities.
Thomas said he made some suggestions and his team of employees chose the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee for their charitable contribution.
“For every bowl of gumbo sold in the month of October we donated a dollar. It was matched by the corporate office,” Thomas said. “Locally, we raised $430 that was matched by corporate. I decided to round it off at $1,000.”
Thomas opened the restaurant on Dec. 8, 2020. He said he has a group of dedicated employees. Thomas said COVID has made it a tough year for all and they are happy to be able to give back to the community.
One of his employees was with him for the presentation on Tuesday. Nevaeh Jackson, a junior ROTC student at Wilson High School, said working with The Lost Cajun has been a good experience.
Thomas said the Boys & Girls Club makes a difference in the lives of so many children, and the business is glad to help out.
Boys & Girls Club of Pee Dee Executive Director Neal Zimmerman Jr. said the donation will go toward making sure the doors to the Boys & Girls Club are always open and staffed for the children.
“The Florence community supports the Boys & Girls Club,” Zimmerman said.
And for that, he is grateful. He said it is especially meaningful when one of its own returns to give.
“Terrance is a former club kid,” he said. “To come back and support us means a lot to us.”
He said that is truly giving back.
“We try to teach our kids that everybody has a gift and can help somebody else and give back to their community,” Zimmerman said.
Thomas said he wanted to thank Zimmerman and his staff for what they do. He hopes to continue to work and support the organization.
The Lost Cajun is at 2106 West Lucas St. The Boys & Girls Club in Florence is at 310 W. Roughfork St.