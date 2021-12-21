The Lost Cajun gives back with check to the Boys & Girls Club

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Lost Cajun is celebrating the holiday season by giving a donation to the Boys and Girls Club in Florence.

Restaurant franchise owner and operator Terrance Thomas presented a check for $1,000 as part of the franchise’s Give Back Campaign to the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday.

“The franchise does this once a year and lets each franchisee chose its own charity,” he said.

Thomas said collectively they have given to at least 20 charities.

Thomas said he made some suggestions and his team of employees chose the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee for their charitable contribution.

“For every bowl of gumbo sold in the month of October we donated a dollar. It was matched by the corporate office,” Thomas said. “Locally, we raised $430 that was matched by corporate. I decided to round it off at $1,000.”

Thomas opened the restaurant on Dec. 8, 2020. He said he has a group of dedicated employees. Thomas said COVID has made it a tough year for all and they are happy to be able to give back to the community.