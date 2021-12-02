The Nutcracker Ballet set for Florence performances Friday, Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Beautiful fairies, dancing snowflakes and a magical Nutcracker that comes to life are a part of the wonderful tradition of the holiday season’s presentation of The Nutcracker Ballet.
Presented by the South Carolina Dance Theatre, the Nutcracker tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker and embarks upon a journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. She meets the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Nutcracker Prince and is entertained by dancers from the Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, and Russian kingdoms.
The Nutcracker opens the company’s season with performances on Dec. 3-4 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
Set to Tchaikovsky’s famous music, the ballet features elaborate scenery, professional costuming, intricate choreography and riveting dance.
Lead roles are danced by Alaina Naylor as Clara, Ella Naylor as Sugar Plum Fairy, Grace Munn as Snow Queen, Ava Hatchell as Dew Drop and Isadora Seeber as the Mouse King. Soloists in the first act are Natalie Brewton as Gypsy Doll, Emma Wentzel as Columbine, Arden Rand as Cadet Doll. Soloists in the second act are Maria Evans as Spanish, Alyssa McGee as Arabian, Lily Merzlak as Chinese, Grace Munn as Russian; Ella Warner as French Mirleton.
Guest performers include Anthony Brown, who dances as Snow King and as the Cavalier; Nick Townsend, who performs as Drosselmeyer; Robbie Tart and Rachel Flamini, who dance as Herr and Frau Stahlbaum; Meggie Baker and Jeff Murrie, who dance as the Grandmother and Grandfather; and Christopher Beasley, who performs as the Nutcracker.
Other dancers in the company include Giada Basta, Vanessa Brewton, Ella Grace Jordan, Louisa McLeod, Arden Rand, Oliva Kate Rand, McKinley Riley, and Emma Wentzel who perform in the Snow Corps and Flowers Corps as well as other roles. Hadden Blanton, Casey Alexa McHugh, Anna Claire Vincent, Mier Ruth Blanton, Anna Caroline Campbell, Caroline Casey, Eleanor Early, Eleanor Hinseley, Aylett Moore, Madeleine Smith, and Ashley Carolina Vincent appear in various roles throughout the production. The SCDT Preparatory students also get to perform and they are Chandler Byrd, Ashby Claire Campbell, Eleanor Moore, Islaa Smith, and Allie Claussen Vincent.
Performance times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m. which will be followed by the Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party.
Reservations are available by calling the PAC box office at 661-4444 during box office hours of noon - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at www.fmupac.org. Ticket prices are $32/$27/$22. All student tickets are $15.