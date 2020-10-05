 Skip to main content
'The People's Penny': Florence County Councilman tells Rotary Club the benefits of penny tax
'The People's Penny': Florence County Councilman tells Rotary Club the benefits of penny tax

Springs

Florence County Councilman Jason M. Springs speaks to the Florence Rotary Club Monday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason M. Springs has coined the third penny sales tax the People's Penny. 

Springs spoke to the Florence Rotary Club Monday afternoon about the potential reimplementation of the tax. 

He started the presentation by providing an overview of the first two pennies to be approved by Florence County Voters. 

The county’s first capital project sales tax was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. This tax was designed to complete six major road projects in the county. 

Springs called this the roads penny. 

He called the second tax the public safety penny because it included improvements to several fire departments, the sheriff's office, the emergency operations center among other things. 

The county’s second capital project sales tax was approved by a majority of voters in 2013. It went into effect on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021. 

He said he created the nickname for the third one because it should affect everyone in the county if approved by voters. 

The ballot question asks Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements including the districts representing parts of the city, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.

It is on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in Florence County. 

