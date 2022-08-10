The Rick Strickland Band to perform at Darlington on the Square Concert Series

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Saturday on the Square concert series this weekend is a special one. The Rick Strickland Band will be performing. - Two of the band members are Darlington natives.

Lesa Hudson, the keyboard player for the Rick Strickland Band, and Debbie Anderson, the bass player for the band, both got their start in music in Darlington.

Hudson said it is always a pleasure to come back and play for your hometown.

“This is about our third or fourth time coming back to play for this concert series,” Hudson said. “It is just a pleasure to come home and see the faces I grew up with and see the people that have known me all my life. The feeling is indescribable.”

Hudson said she learned how to play the piano at her home church, the Darlington First Church of God on Main Street.

“I started playing the piano at 6 years old and the music director at my church, who was my piano teacher, afforded me different opportunities to play in different places when I got older,” she said. “I started off taking requests for songs at church and then graduated to singing with a trio and traveling to playing with the Rick Strickland Band.”

Hudson said even though the type of music the band performs is secular, the music still has a meaning of unity and love.

“Even though the band sings beach type of music, I still believe that it is a ministry to sing inspirational, happy and encouraging songs,’’ she said.

Debbie Anderson had a similar story. Anderson said she has been in Darlington all of her life.

“I got my start in church,” Anderson said. “I am excited to get to play in Darlington. It is a blessing to share our gift of music to our friends and family.”

According to Lisa Bailey, the planning and economic development director for the city, this band is supposed to bring in large crowds from the beach area and North Carolina.

The concert is open to the public and is free. It will last from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Rick Strickland Band has been a prominent fixture in the beach music market, performing at festivals and concert series across the Southeast. The band is known for its heart and soul music and the personalities of beach music’s top two celebrated artists and songwriters, Rick Strickland and Lesa Hudson.

The band has received multiple award nominations at the annual Carolina Beach Music Awards show each November, and for the past several years has earned the distinction of having the most nominations each year.

Bailey said the music is original and the band brings a good time.

“It is really just a good time for the community to get together for something positive,” Bailey said. “Everyone from around town gathers at the square and enjoys an evening of music.”