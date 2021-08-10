The Rotary Club of Florence learns more about COVID-19

FLORENCES. S.C. – The Rotary Club of Florence learned more about COVID-19 from an expert in the field of infectious disease.
Dr. Temujin Chavez, MUSC Health-Infectious Diseases & Travel Medicine, Infection Control Medical Director and associate professor of medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, was the guest speaker for the Rotary meeting on Monday at Victors.
Chavez answered questions about masks, vaccines and the new delta variant.
He said N95 and K95 masks are 90% effective preventing transmission, which equals 99 percent protection. Surgical face masks are 58% effective preventing transmission, which equals 37% protection.
“If everyone wears a cloth face mask, COVID-19 transmission would equal 20% in a room,” he said.
At the present, Chavez said there is an 18-day infection time, and infections are at a higher level.
“We are in the doubling-down phase,” he said.
Chavez discussed the increase in heart attacks and strokes among COVID-19 patients. He also shared information on what is happening with young people who are getting COVID, the most common symptoms and the average length of the illness in this group.
He said the risk of people 18 to 49 to get the virus is much greater than before. More of them are being hospitalized. Some are ending up in ICU.
Chavez said the 2,780 cases and 11 deaths were reported Thursday in South Carolina and 51 cases were reported in Forence.
He said some of the symptoms include fever, cough or shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, headache, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and loss of smell or taste.
Some of the risk factors for symptomatic disease are cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, renal disease and immunocompromised.
He said hospitalizations for people with these risk factors were six times higher and deaths 12 times higher than those not in these groups.
He said 45% of South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated. He said 46% of the residents in Florence have been vaccinated, according to DHEC COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Chavez also discussed the new delta variant. Chavez said COVID-19 cases increased more than 300% nationally from June 19 to July 23, 2021.
He said doctors are continuing to learn about COVID-19.
He said he personally thinks adults need to be vaccinated and children as well. Chavez said it is almost unavoidable to be exposed to COVID.
The group he is most concerned about is the immune compromised.
“The delta variant is moving so fast,” he said. “No one knows how long this will play out.”