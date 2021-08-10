The Rotary Club of Florence learns more about COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chavez said the 2,780 cases and 11 deaths were reported Thursday in South Carolina and 51 cases were reported in Forence.

He said some of the symptoms include fever, cough or shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, headache, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and loss of smell or taste.

Some of the risk factors for symptomatic disease are cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, renal disease and immunocompromised.

He said hospitalizations for people with these risk factors were six times higher and deaths 12 times higher than those not in these groups.

He said 45% of South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated. He said 46% of the residents in Florence have been vaccinated, according to DHEC COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

Chavez also discussed the new delta variant. Chavez said COVID-19 cases increased more than 300% nationally from June 19 to July 23, 2021.

He said doctors are continuing to learn about COVID-19.

He said he personally thinks adults need to be vaccinated and children as well. Chavez said it is almost unavoidable to be exposed to COVID.

The group he is most concerned about is the immune compromised.

“The delta variant is moving so fast,” he said. “No one knows how long this will play out.”