The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival Returns on Saturday

For the kids and teens

Head over to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center lawn for the free Kids Fun Zone sponsored by HopeHealth and the STE(A)M Zone sponsored by Honda. Inflatables, a pecan maze, performances by Circus Stella, games and activities will all be free for the kids to enjoy in the Kids Fun Zone from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In the STE(A)M zone, tweens and teens can learn more about STE(A)M with free hands-on activities and immersive demonstrations. There will also be two STEM buses sponsored by QVC. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy paid amusement rides located on Irby Street behind the Florence County Judicial Center.

Pecans

You won’t have to look hard to find pecans at this festival. Along with the giant inflatable pecan at the corner of Irby Street and West Evans Street, bagged pecans, covered pecans and pecan treats will be available for purchase at the Young’s Pecan booth and at any of the official Pecan Festival booths. All the festival’s food vendors will also have at least one menu item that contains pecans. Not a pecan enthusiast? The festival has 250+ food, retail, arts & craft and non-profit vendors to patron.

Run Like a Nut and Bike Like a Nut