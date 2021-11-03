The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival Returns on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — People in Florence and across the Southeast are preparing to go nuts with the return of the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival on Saturday.
After taking a break in 2020 for the pandemic, the festival is back for its 17th year with a new name, new brand, and a day full of fun for those young and old.
Named the “Best Community Festival” by Best of the Pee Dee voters in 2014, 2019 and 2021, this free admission festival covers nine blocks in downtown Florence and boasts eight stages of entertainment, 250-plus food and craft vendors, Kids Fun and STE(A)M Zones, a classic car and truck show, the annual Run & Bike Like A Nut events, the Pecan Pub, arts demonstrations and more.
Entertainment
When the festival underwent its rebranding in 2020, the festival committee decided to change the name to better showcase what the festival offered — an impressive line-up of music and an abundance of food. This year, the festival brings one of its biggest music headline acts to date with Grand Funk Railroad. Known for hits such as “We’re An American Band” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” Grand Funk Railroad will perform live on the Florence Toyota Main Stage near Irby Street and Baroody Street at 5:30 p.m.
Along with Grand Funk Railroad, festival attendees will be able to enjoy local and national acts playing gospel, blues, country, jazz, beach, reggae, soul and rock music on stages located throughout the festival. Local dance troupes will also be performing, and the Jebaily Law Firm Kids Fun Zone Stage will have a magic show, chorus performance, and the finale of Flo-Town’s Kids Got Talent. A full entertainment schedule can be found at www.scpecanfestival.com/2021-entertainment-line.
For the kids and teens
Head over to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center lawn for the free Kids Fun Zone sponsored by HopeHealth and the STE(A)M Zone sponsored by Honda. Inflatables, a pecan maze, performances by Circus Stella, games and activities will all be free for the kids to enjoy in the Kids Fun Zone from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In the STE(A)M zone, tweens and teens can learn more about STE(A)M with free hands-on activities and immersive demonstrations. There will also be two STEM buses sponsored by QVC. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy paid amusement rides located on Irby Street behind the Florence County Judicial Center.
Pecans
You won’t have to look hard to find pecans at this festival. Along with the giant inflatable pecan at the corner of Irby Street and West Evans Street, bagged pecans, covered pecans and pecan treats will be available for purchase at the Young’s Pecan booth and at any of the official Pecan Festival booths. All the festival’s food vendors will also have at least one menu item that contains pecans. Not a pecan enthusiast? The festival has 250+ food, retail, arts & craft and non-profit vendors to patron.
Run Like a Nut and Bike Like a Nut
The festival kicks off in the morning with the annual Run Like A Nut race and Bike Like A Nut ride. Walkers and runners can choose from a 5K, 10K, or USATF-certified half marathon that departs from 120 E. Elm St. (the former Fitness Forum). Bikers can pick between a Metric Half Century or Metric Century ride that departs from the 301 S. Dargan St. (the former Poynor Building). Both the race and ride featured flat and fast courses that go through the downtown Florence residential areas. Registration for both events is still available at scpecanfestival.com and day-of registration will also be available.
Park and ride
Locals and visitors can avoid the festival traffic by taking advantage of the free park and ride shuttle service sponsored by WBTW News13. People can park at one of the three lots located at 953 S. Irby St., the Florence Regional Airport or 1945 W. Palmetto St. and ride the PDRTA shuttle to the festival. Shuttles run every twenty minutes and the last shuttle will leave the festival at 8 p.m.
COVID-1- precautions
The festival will have COVID-19 precautions in place including additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations, enhanced public health messaging and on-site COVID-19 vaccines.
All visitors are encouraged to observe social distancing and wear face coverings in crowded areas.
The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the festival, visit www.scpecanfestival.com.