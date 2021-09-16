The School Foundation moves gala to spring

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation has postponed its annual gala, scheduled for Oct. 19, because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Typically, more than 600 guests attend this event each year.

The event will be held in the spring of 2022 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.

Bo Godbold, a 1961 graduate of McClenaghan High School, will be recognized as the Florence One Schools district’s distinguished graduate.

In appreciation for the educators in Florence One Schools (F1S), the foundation will hold a Teacher of the Year dinner on Oct. 12 at the Florence Country Club.

All teachers of the year will be honored as well as the principal and assistant principal of the year. The event will conclude with the announcement of the F1S district teacher of the year.