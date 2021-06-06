The School Foundation partners with Bright by Text

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation is teaming up with Bright by Text to bring the program to the Florence community. The program, already offered in Colorado, New York, California and other communities around the nation, offers parents and other children’s caregivers expert tips and resources for children from prenatal to age 8.

In the early years a child’s brain is developing at a faster rate than it will at any other point. The interactions that a child has with adult caregivers at this stage set the foundation on which all later learning, behavior, and health depends.

“A child’s brain doubles in size the first year and is nearly full grown by age 5,” said Catherine Sanderson, Ph.D., CCC-SLP,NBPT-Literacy, with Florence 1 Schools. “During this early brain development period, important connections are made that will impact children for the remainder of their lives. With this knowledge, it makes sense for parents of young children to have expert information on brain development at their fingertips. Bright by Text brings information to parents in a manner that is easy for them to manage in their busy lives—quick and effective text messages. I am overjoyed that The School Foundation is providing Bright by Text for parents with children 0-8 years of age in the Florence 1 Schools attendance zone.”

