The School Foundation postpones Dancing For Our Future Stars

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation board has postponed the Dancing For Our Future Stars event scheduled for Sept. 14 because of COVID-19.

More than 800 guests attend the event each year, and the foundation is not willing to put anyone at risk of contracting the virus.

The event has been rescheduled for March 24, 2022, at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center (SiMT) on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.

“The dancers are excited and ready to bring you an evening full of entertainment and look forward with great anticipation to the event,” said Debbie Hyler, the executive director of The School Foundation.

All table and ticket sales, as well as votes and program ads, will be honored at the March event. The public is invited to continue voting for their favorite dance couples by visiting dancingforourfuturestarsofflorence.com.

The Morning News plans to continue a series of articles about each celebrity dancer.

The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence One Schools through grants for innovative learning and through high-impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success.