The School Foundation secures donation for connectivity needs to benefit Florence 1 School students

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation recently secured a $44,000 donation from the Longleaf Fund, an anonymous donor-advised fund managed by Foundation For The Carolinas, to support remote learning in the district.

These funds will help ensure that every child in the Florence One Schools district is afforded the opportunity to learn remotely when being in the classroom is not always a viable option.

“All decisions we make are guided by our aspiration to put students first,” stated Kyle Jones, Chief Technology Officer at Florence One Schools. “Connectivity for ALL of our students is vastly important for quality teaching and learning during this unprecedented time! We are so thankful for this donation to assist our students this school year with connectivity. We are a diverse district with a common goal of providing what is best for all students. The bottom line is if our students need it, we will get it. Education is everchanging, and we refuse to let our students be left behind.”

The Longleaf Fund awards capital grants in select cities in South Carolina and North Carolina that focus on projects serving at-risk children and youth in the areas of physical activity, access to education through technology and adaptive equipment/ special needs, to enhance the quality of life for children with disabilities.