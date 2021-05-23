The School Foundation secures donation for track at Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary School

FLORENCE, S.C. — Funding is on the way for a quarter-mile track at Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary School.
The School Foundation recently secured a $30,000 donation from the Longleaf Fund, an anonymous-donor advised fund managed by the Foundation For The Carolinas. The track will go in the school’s playground area.
“We are humbled by the generosity and support of the Longleaf Fund, The School Foundation and Florence One Schools for providing the funds to build the new track for our school and the Carver community,” Carver Principal Josie Little said. “Our playground initiative has been an ongoing STEM project involving all of the Carver stakeholders for four years now.”
Karen Munn, a first-grade teacher at Carver, stated, “It all began with a first-grader asking his teacher if we could do something about improving the playground. The enthusiasm for this project kicked off from that one spark of interest. It is amazing to see this dream come true.”
Debbie Hyler, the executive director of The School Foundation, said the organization is thrilled to facilitate this process for Florence One Schools.
“This grant will meet three goals: inclusion of all students, enhanced physical activity and integration of STEAM-related activities,” Hyler said. “It will be exciting to see the students collaborating and enjoying outside activities while increasing their activity levels.”
The Foundation For The Carolinas, the community foundation serving the greater Charlotte region, serves as a catalyst for philanthropic activity and is a driver for major civic efforts. It offers innovative solutions that help individuals, nonprofits and companies bring their charitable visions to life. Established in 1958, it is a civic leader and philanthropic partner. With more than $2.5 billion in charitable assets across nearly 3,000 charitable funds established by families, nonprofits and businesses, it is one of the largest community foundations in the United States.
The Longleaf Fund awards capital grants in select cities in North Carolina and South Carolina that focus on projects serving at-risk children and youth in the areas of physical activity, access to education through technology and adaptive equipment/ special needs to enhance the quality of life for children with disabilities.
The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence One Schools through grants for innovative learning and through high impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success. Founded in 2000, it has funded $1,790,572.78 in grants to educators in the district. To learn more about the foundation, visit theschoolfoundation.org.