The School Foundation secures donation for track at Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary School

FLORENCE, S.C. — Funding is on the way for a quarter-mile track at Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary School.

The School Foundation recently secured a $30,000 donation from the Longleaf Fund, an anonymous-donor advised fund managed by the Foundation For The Carolinas. The track will go in the school’s playground area.

“We are humbled by the generosity and support of the Longleaf Fund, The School Foundation and Florence One Schools for providing the funds to build the new track for our school and the Carver community,” Carver Principal Josie Little said. “Our playground initiative has been an ongoing STEM project involving all of the Carver stakeholders for four years now.”

Karen Munn, a first-grade teacher at Carver, stated, “It all began with a first-grader asking his teacher if we could do something about improving the playground. The enthusiasm for this project kicked off from that one spark of interest. It is amazing to see this dream come true.”

Debbie Hyler, the executive director of The School Foundation, said the organization is thrilled to facilitate this process for Florence One Schools.