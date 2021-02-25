The School Foundation shows appreciation for Florence 1 Schools’ efforts during pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools teachers received a sweet treat this week as a show of appreciation from The School Foundation.

Throughout the week volunteers hit Freeman's Bakery first thing in the morning and collected cupcakes and cookies — boxed to go — and then hit the road to an area school where they were deployed where teachers and staff could avail themselves of the goodness.

In addition to the sweets, the foundation also threw in a generous collection of gift cards from Florence-area businesses and conducted a drawing to see who at the school won the cards — which varied from artist-designed jewelry to staycations at Florence-area hotels.

Florence One has done a remarkable job over the past year to provide a quality learning experience for students through the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said in a media advisory.

“The School Foundation’s staff and board of directors felt it necessary to show the district employees how much they are appreciated during this difficult time,” said Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation. “This is a time of uncertainty and F1S has proven they can adapt and still provide a positive and safe learning environment for our children. We are so proud of their efforts.”

The School Foundation was founded in 2000, and it has funded $1,670,444.30 in grants to educators in Florence One Schools. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website at www.theschoolfoundation.org.