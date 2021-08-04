The School Foundation to honor Bo Godbold at annual gala

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis S. “Bo” Godbold will be honored as The School Foundation’s Distinguished Graduate at the 20th annual School Foundation Celebration Gala.

The gala will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.

Godbold is a 1961 graduate of McClenaghan High School and graduated with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree. Following Georgia Tech, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army and subsequently attended Harvard University, where he acquired a Master of Business Administration degree.

He and his family established the Godbold Family Foundation, and in 1999 they initiated an undergraduate scholarship program for out-of-state academically qualified students facing financial challenges to meet their educational goals at Georgia Tech. He would like to expand a similar opportunity to Florence County residents.

