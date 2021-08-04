The School Foundation to honor Bo Godbold at annual gala

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis S. “Bo” Godbold will be honored as The School Foundation’s Distinguished Graduate at the 20th annual School Foundation Celebration Gala.
The gala will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
Godbold is a 1961 graduate of McClenaghan High School and graduated with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree. Following Georgia Tech, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army and subsequently attended Harvard University, where he acquired a Master of Business Administration degree.
He and his family established the Godbold Family Foundation, and in 1999 they initiated an undergraduate scholarship program for out-of-state academically qualified students facing financial challenges to meet their educational goals at Georgia Tech. He would like to expand a similar opportunity to Florence County residents.
“We are excited to honor Bo as our 2021 distinguished graduate,” said Debbie Hyler, the executive director of The School Foundation. “Bo’s dedication to education is to be commended, and he truly believes that everyone deserves the right to receive a quality education by exemplifying hard work and dedication.”
Associated with Raymond James Financial Inc. for 52 years, Godbold built a successful career in the financial services industry.
“We are delighted to pay tribute to Bo for his outstanding accomplishments,” said Jean Leatherman, the chair of the foundation’s fund development committee. “His generosity throughout the years has greatly enhanced the quality of life of hundreds of individuals. It is very exciting to know that similar opportunities will also be afforded to the students in Florence One Schools.”
The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence One Schools through grants for innovative learning and through high impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success. Founded in 2000, it has funded $1,840,572.78 in grants to educators in Florence One Schools.
Tickets start at $75 for F1S educators and $100 for individuals. Reserved tables of eight begin at $1,000 (bronze sponsorship), $2,500 (silver), $5,000 (gold) and $10,000 (platinum).
Tickets can be purchased by calling Hyler at 843-662-9996 or by emailing dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org. You can also purchase tickets at theschoolfoundation.org/donate.