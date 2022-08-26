The School Foundation to honor J. Boone Aiken III at annual gala

FLORENCE, S.C. -- J. Boone Aiken III will be honored as The School Foundation’s Distinguished Graduate at the 22nd annual School Foundation Celebration Gala Sept. 27.

Boone is a life-long Florentine, having graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1965. After graduation, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wake Forest University in 1969. He attended law school at the University of South Carolina where he was a member of the South Carolina Law Review.

After graduating in 1973, he returned to Florence and built a successful career serving his hometown. Boone is a senior shareholder and a founding member of Aiken, Bridges, Elliott, Tyler & Saleeby, P.A., where his focus is on medical and professional liability defense.

“We are excited to recognize Boone as our distinguished graduate,” stated Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation. “As a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, where membership is limited to 1% of the practicing lawyers in the state and numerous other accomplishments, Boone’s success proves that goals can be attained through hard work and perseverance.”

“The School Foundation strives each year to inspire and challenge our students and faculty as we spotlight the life and career of a successful Florence 1 Schools graduate,” Jean Leatherman, chair of the foundation’s fund development committee, said. “This year’s honoree has a distinguished reputation and along with the Aiken Foundation has helped meet many needs in our community. He epitomizes all that is good about life in Florence: good family, good Christian values, and quality schools that prepare you for global success and service.”

The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence 1 Schools through grants for innovative learning and through high impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success. Founded in 2000, they have funded $1,970,572.78 in grants to educators in Florence 1 Schools.

The event will be at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT). It begins at 5:30 p.m. and will end promptly at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $75 for F1S educators and $100 for individuals. Reserved tables of eight begin at $1,000 (bronze sponsorship), $2,500 (silver), $5,000 (gold) and $10,000 (platinum).

Tickets can be purchased by calling Hyler at (843) 662-9996 or by e-mailing dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org. You can also purchase tickets on the foundation’s website: https://theschoolfoundation.org/events/annual-school-foundation-gala