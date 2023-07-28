FLORENCE, S.C. — Joe W. “Rocky” Pearce, Jr. will be honored as The School Foundation’s Distinguished Graduate at the 23rd Annual School Foundation Celebration Gala Sept. 26, foundation officials announced.

Pearce is a lifelong resident of Florence who graduated from McClenaghan High School. At 31 years of age, he was elected mayor of Florence, becoming Florence’s youngest mayor.

“We are very excited to recognize Rocky as this year’s distinguished graduate,” said Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation. “Florence has experienced unprecedented economic growth under his leadership. He is a true visionary and our community continues to flourish because of his efforts.”

He currently serves as chairman of the board of directors for the South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority.

He continues to serve the City of Florence as chairman of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership Board. This year, they announced a record-breaking year, with investments totaling $936 million and 1,872 new jobs created.

“The School Foundation strives each year to inspire and challenge our students and faculty as we spotlight the life and career of a successful Florence 1 Schools graduate,” said Jean Leatherman, chair of the foundation’s fund development committee. “This year’s honoree has worked tirelessly to bring new businesses to Florence and improve the lives of its citizens. We are extremely proud to honor Rocky this year.”

The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence 1 Schools through grants for innovative learning and through high impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success. Founded in 2000, they have funded $2,137,415.31 in grants to educators in Florence 1 Schools.

The event will be held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology. It begins at 5:30pm and will end promptly at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $75 for F1S educators and $100 for individuals. Reserved tables of eight begin at $1,000 (bronze sponsorship), $2,500 (silver), $5,000 (gold) and $10,000 (platinum).

Tickets can be purchased by calling Hyler at (843) 662-9996 or by e-mailing dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org. You can also purchase tickets on the foundation’s website: https://theschoolfoundation.org/events/annual-school-foundation-gala