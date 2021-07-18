The School Foundation's Dancing for Our Future Stars is back

FLORENCE, S.C. – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will return on Sept. 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced the dancers, and the dancers are ready to shake a leg and raise money for grants for the students and teachers of Florence One Schools.
The dance couples (celebrity and professional):
• Ashley Christenbury (First Bank) and Yancey Stokes.
• Dan Massey (GE Healthcare) and Brianna Russell.
• Dr. Michael Foxworth (HopeHealth) and Meggie Baker.
• Dr. Jarrod Tippins (The Pharmacy) and Hannah Yarborough.
• Dr. Vivek Vasuki (Carolinas Centers for Sight, P.C.) and Kara Tanner.
• Dr. Will Jackson (McLeod Health) and Dr. Rachel Fenters.
• Greg Johnson (Florence 1 Schools) and Alexis McDonald.
• Sarah Duby (Assurant) and Chris Mixon.
• Jay Hinesley (MUSC Health Florence Medical Center) and Mallory Baxley.
• Les Echols (Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce) and Maya Chokshi.
• William Schofield (Florence City Councilman and Carolina Supply House, Inc.) and Connie Mixon.
These couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition. The reception will begin at 6 p.m., and the competition will begin at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy food, beverages, fellowship and an opportunity to win a custom-designed jewelry piece donated by Lisa and Lex Matthews of Southern Jewelry Design.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.
The School Foundation board member Ed Love and local celebrity Audra Grant will serve as master and mistress of ceremonies and the KFA Fierce team will provide special entertainment throughout the evening.
Founded in 2000, The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence One Schools through grants for innovative learning and through high-impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success.
To date, the foundation has provided $1,840,572.78 in grants to Florence One educators.
Its newest initiative, Bright by Text, offers parents and caregivers expert tips and resources via texts for children prenatal to age 8.
Its Early Childhood Ambassadors and Fellows in Education programs are designed to improve education in Florence by involving local leaders in the latest trends and research concerning young children and education programs serving children and families.
Its StartSMART and Start2Read initiatives are continuing to make an impact in the Florence community.
To learn more about The School Foundation, visit its website at theschoolfoundation.org.