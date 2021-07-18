The School Foundation's Dancing for Our Future Stars is back

• William Schofield (Florence City Councilman and Carolina Supply House, Inc.) and Connie Mixon.

These couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition. The reception will begin at 6 p.m., and the competition will begin at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy food, beverages, fellowship and an opportunity to win a custom-designed jewelry piece donated by Lisa and Lex Matthews of Southern Jewelry Design.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

The School Foundation board member Ed Love and local celebrity Audra Grant will serve as master and mistress of ceremonies and the KFA Fierce team will provide special entertainment throughout the evening.